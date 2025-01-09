Over 100K Forced To Evacuate Los Angeles After Record-Breaking Firestorms Spread Across The City

National

100K Forced To Evacuate Los Angeles After Firestorms Spread

Published on January 9, 2025

Wildfires In Los Angeles – Source: AGUSTIN PAULLIER / Getty

Los Angeles is gridlocked after historic firestorms spread from the coast into the city, forcing over 100,000 people to evacuate.

The people of Los Angeles are accustomed to the threat of wildfires and firestorms, but residents are seeing one of the worst firestorms in history. Multiple fires are devastating Los Angeles and causing havoc from the coast to the inner city.

According to The LA Times, over 2,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed in the Eaton fire. The Palisades fire left another 1,000 structures reduced to ash as it spread through one of the wealthiest areas in America.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sunset Fire emerged in Los Angeles’ beloved Hollywood Hills area, forcing evictions in the Runyon Canyon. Firefighters saw more success battling the Sunset Fire but that was overshadowed as the Palisades fire reached the 10 thousand acres mark.

The Hurst wildfire emerged in Sylamar, leaving 855 acres scorched, yet became the first of the fires to become semi-contained.

Over 100k people have been ordered. to evacuate, leaving parts of Los Angeles gridlocked unless you’re fluent in backstreets. Heavy 100mph wind speeds are making fire containment almost impossible and pushing LA county resources to the limit.

Pray for the City of Los Angeles. With the fires raging and thousands displaced, there is still a long road ahead. Hopefully, firefighters can contain the firestorms over the weekend, and locals can begin a path to assessing the damage.

