Officially Over: Tina Knowles Finalizes Divorce, Ex Richard Lawson Will Get $300K Lump Sum

Tina Knowles‘ divorce from Richard Lawson has been finalized.

After 8 years of marriage, the couple’s relationship has officially come to an end, and according to court documents obtained by In Touch, the 70-year-old businesswoman submitted the agreement, which covers all outstanding issues between the former couple. Knowles agreed to pay her ex a huge, one-time lump sum after filing for divorce on July 26, 2023.

In their split, both parties agree that “irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” according to In Touch.

When it comes to their property, Knowles was awarded a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book “deal” with Penguin Random House, a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, furniture and artwork in her possession, and all creative works, ideas, drafts and other materials generated by Tina during the marriage.

As for Lawson, he was awarded a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, several bank and retirement accounts, all money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, any royalties earned, and all creative works he came up with during the union. Tina also agreed to pay a one-time payment of $300,000, agreeing that neither party will receive spousal support in the future.

The divorce settlement also included a non-disparagement clause that prohibits either from speaking negatively about the other or the other’s children and their spouses.

“With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing,” Another provision stated, according to the outlet.

With that in mind, it doesn’t look like we’ll be hearing any more details about this divorce, aside from the legal documents.