LSU WR Kyren Lacy Wanted On Negligent Homicide Charges

LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Wanted On Felony Hit-And-Run & Negligent Homicide Charges

Published on January 11, 2025

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy is wanted on felony hit-and-run and negligent homicide charges stemming from a car accident in Lousiana.

For college football athletes hoping to make the NFL, these next few months are the last mile on the road to achieving their Dreams. According to WAFBLSU standout Kyren Lacy, is starting his NFL draft campaign with an arrest warrant for negligent homicide.

Authorities allege Kyren crossed Louisiana Highway 20 in his Dodge Charger, passing vehicles at a “high rate of speed” and ignoring the “No-Passing Zone” restrictions. This caused a collision between a Kia Cadenza swerving to avoid the Charger and a Kia Sorrento which collided head-on.

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.” reads official Louisiana State Police documents.

Herman Hall, a former Marine, was injured in the early morning crash and then transferred to a local hospital where he later died at age 78. Also, two others were injured in the accident that occurred on Dec. 17, 2024, just two days before Kyren declared for the draft.

Lacy is now wanted on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and negligent homicide. Reportedly Louisiana authorities are in contact with his legal team with plans for the LSU star to turn himself in. This season Lacy led LSU in receiving yards (866), touchdowns (9), and catches (58).

