Travis Hunter Joins Lil Wayne's Young Money Sports Agency

Travis Hunter Signs With Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency For On-Field NFL Representation

Published on December 30, 2024

Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter – Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter signs with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency.

With the College Football season coming to an end, the NFL Draft is around the corner. When Deion Sanders became the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, there were a lot of haters. Now, it seems everyone has no choice but to believe, as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected to be the first two draft picks.

With Colorado’s season over, it’s time for both players to get ready for the next level.

According to Sports Illustrated, two-way phenom Travis Hunter has found his on-field representation after singing with Young Money Sports Agency.

Lil Wayne’s agency landing Hunter isn’t surprising after Weezy was front and center as the baller accepted the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter picked YM over Klutch Sports, Athletes First, WME, and CAA. Young Money will only handle on-field matters, while SMAC Entertainment will continue to handle off-field representation. SMAC has handled all of Hunter’s NIL and brand deals during his college career and represented Deion and Shedeur.

Travis Hunter will be the biggest talent on the YM sports roaster. Despite all the off-field drama regarding his relationship,p Travis is handling his business and ready for the next level.

