Travis Scott dropped by LSU’s campus to launch his new NCAA collection featuring colleges like Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Grambling.

College sports are hotter than ever and college athletes are making money thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness deals. The players make the sports cool and the schools capitalize as much as possible. Lately, the focus has been on collaborations with popular streetwear brands and now a new collab has surfaced.

According to a press release, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand is the latest to get the opportunity to design gear for your favorite team.

The collection is dubbed “first-of-its-kind” and will feature 28 different universities from across the nation. Schools announced include Alabama, Georgia, Grambling State University, Houston, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, and more.

According to The Advocate, Scott launched the collection on LSU’s campus on April 3. Angel Reese, Jayden Daniels, Ryan Clark, and other notable LSU stars showed up to support.

The collection drops today, Thursday, April 4 on Lids, Michael & Ness, Fanatics, select online Stores, and TravisScott.com. You can also purchase on campus inside select Barnes & Noble-operated campus bookstores.

Headwear, t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, backpacks, and more will be included in the collection, ranging from $68 to $160.