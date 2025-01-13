DDG Learns Los Angeles Mansion Doesn’t Have Fire Insurance Amid Evacuation Orders– ‘I Found Out Today’

Rapper & Streamer DDG shares his experience with the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires and reveals he doesn’t have fire insurance.

As wildfires rage in Los Angeles, we are seeing firsthand personal accounts from all works of life from celebrities, retired elderly, and everyday workers. Rapper DDG recently hosted a live stream on Twitch while the wildfires raged close to him and shared his personal experience.

Shockingly, DDG revealed he is desperately trying to get fire insurance for his Los Angeles mansion. Chatter on social media claimed that most homes in the area didn’t have fire insurance.

According to Complex, the streamer revealed to his surprise he recently learned his home didn’t have fire insurance.

“I found out today that I ain’t got fire insurance,” the rapper said at the start of his stream at the 5:30 mark. “So I’m figuring all that out cause [if] my crib burned down, that’s just Ms wasted. I gotta figure all this stuff out where I got insurance on my crib and stuff cause if I don’t got fire insurance, it’s a wrap. I just gotta take the L on the chin and I’m not trying to do that.”

DDG learned the disparaging information while being urged to evacuate his house. Despite the stressful situation, he alleges a “nine-year sub-a-thon” will be on the table if the house burns uninsured.

“If I got insurance, good old jolly day. I’m a happy man. I have no problem, burn away. Do your thing. Do whatever you got to do, Mr. Fire. If I got insurance, but if I don’t got insurance, though it’s like, ‘all right, I’m pissed.'”

Los Angeles is a melting pot of different backgrounds and financial classes who all must come together for one another during this traumatic time. Over 100k people have been evacuated from local Los Angeles neighborhoods with new evacuation orders occurring daily.

So far only 11 fatalities have been reported as the fires have scorched nearly 40,000 acres of land.