Cardi B Claims Offset Didn't Buy Their Kids Any Christmas Gifts

Here We Go Again: Cardi Accuses Offset & His Mother of ‘Robbing’ Her, Claims He Was ‘Competing’ With Her Throughout Their Marriage

Published on January 15, 2025

Cardi B and Offset have had another toxic tusslefussle, this time over allegations that the Migo and his mother “robbed” her amid Offset constantly “competing” with her throughout their marriage.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the “WAP” rapper took to X Spaces to air out her latest grievances with her estranged husband, accusing Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of robbing her.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” she said, not giving any further context. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f***ing playing with me.”

While on the subject of money, Cardi claimed that the Atlanta rapper didn’t buy their three children a single gift for Christmas this year. She went on to allege that the father of six went on a shopping spree in New York City to buy gifts for his kids with other women, making her little ones’ lack of gifts all the more hurtful.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday, Your newborn,” she explained. “You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them s**t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f***ing, but we was cool. Stop f***ing playing with me.”

Cardi continued by admitting that throughout their rollercoaster of a relationship, she “couldn’t even enjoy [her] own wins because [she] felt like he was going through something.”

“And this is the realest s**t somebody could ever do for you,” she said. “I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself. And then this motherf***er had the nerve to say that I was being ‘competitive.’”

The “Be Careful” singer expanded on that comment further, saying that she felt like her estranged husband was “jealous” of her. One instance that made her realize they were in direct competition was when she posted one of his albums and said, “I’m next,” which he took as a threat. Cardi was taken surprised by his interpretation, explaining, “I wasn’t only competing with these b***hes, I was competing with my n**** and I didn’t even f***ing know.”

 

Cardi insisted that she never intended to compete with Offset but admitted that these sorts of mind games had taken an emotional toll on her. The same goes for his supposed reluctance to sign divorce papers, of which she said, “You haven’t accepted the divorce because you’re not gonna agree on my terms because you just wanna see the kids.”

Seemingly in response to his estranged wife’s allegations that he’s in “secret” competition with her, Offset posted a photo to his Instagram Story of him asleep. While he didn’t directly respond to Cardi’s claims, he followed that up by reposting a picture of Justin and Hailey Bieber with their middle fingers up, further adding to the speculation that his posts are aimed at the former Love & Hip Hop star.

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship secretly tied the knot in 2017; and ever since, it’s been an insane ride. Cardi filed for divorce in 2020 before reconciling, eventually filing one again in 2024. Together, they share three children: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and their newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed.

