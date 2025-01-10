Entertainment

Phi Beta Sigma Men Who Pulverize Panny Drawls Into Bluelivion

Happy Founders’ Day! A Gallery Of Sigma Men Pulverizing Panny Drawls Into Blulivion On The Gram

Published on January 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 17

Happy Founders’ Day!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 16, 2024

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

 

You know we had to celebrate the super cool brothers of Phi Beta Sigma celebrating 111 years of culture for service and service for humanity.

Founded January 9, 1914 at Howard University by Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown, the storied organization sought out to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

To accomplish this, the Founders created an organization that viewed itself as ‘a part of’ the general community rather than ‘apart from’ the general community with a devotion to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we.”

Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders who established the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, and The Sigma Beta Club Foundation with support from their sister organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Notable members include Bootsy Collins, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Richard Sherman, Terrence Howard, Braylon Edwards, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Verdine White, Wayne Brady, Al Roker, Dr. Bobby Jones, Ben Vereen, Reginald Hudlin, former President Bill Clinton, George Washington Carver, Harry Belafonte, and Blair Underwood who recently dropped a big reveal on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Let me tell you something—for me, that was the role that got away,” revealed Underwood, 60, about almost starring opposite Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls. “Jamie Foxx’s character, the one she was in love with. I wanted so badly to do that movie.”

How are you celebrating the Sigmas today? Would you have wanted to see Blair in Dreamgirls or was Jamie perfect? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Sigma baes on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617

Related Tags

Blair Underwood Jennifer Hudson Newsletter Phi Beta Sigma richard sherman Terrence Howard
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Rachel Noerdlinger

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close