Happy Founders’ Day! A Gallery Of Sigma Men Pulverizing Panny Drawls Into Blulivion On The Gram

Happy Founders’ Day!

You know we had to celebrate the super cool brothers of Phi Beta Sigma celebrating 111 years of culture for service and service for humanity.

Founded January 9, 1914 at Howard University by Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown, the storied organization sought out to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

To accomplish this, the Founders created an organization that viewed itself as ‘a part of’ the general community rather than ‘apart from’ the general community with a devotion to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we.”

Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders who established the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, and The Sigma Beta Club Foundation with support from their sister organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Notable members include Bootsy Collins, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Richard Sherman, Terrence Howard, Braylon Edwards, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Verdine White, Wayne Brady, Al Roker, Dr. Bobby Jones, Ben Vereen, Reginald Hudlin, former President Bill Clinton, George Washington Carver, Harry Belafonte, and Blair Underwood who recently dropped a big reveal on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“Let me tell you something—for me, that was the role that got away,” revealed Underwood, 60, about almost starring opposite Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls. “Jamie Foxx’s character, the one she was in love with. I wanted so badly to do that movie.”

How are you celebrating the Sigmas today? Would you have wanted to see Blair in Dreamgirls or was Jamie perfect? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Sigma baes on the flip.