Drew Sidora Claps Back After Phaedra Parks Shades The Singer As ‘Forgettable’: ‘Don’t Make Me Call Kandi!’

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even aired yet, and the girls are fighting! Phaedra Parks recently called out fellow castmate Drew Sidora, recalling their time together as “forgettable.”

Parks joined the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and gave her two cents on the 16th season of RHOA. As previously reported, the mother of two rejoined the cast after a hiatus of seven years. Her recast was a result of Kenya Moore’s firing from the show after a revenge porn incident. Though she only filmed briefly, she was still able to drum up drama with the ladies of Atlanta — specifically, Drew Sidora. Parks told Virtual Reali-Tea hosts that she did not enjoy spending time with the singer.

“I mean, I had never worked with Drew. I know her [estranged] husband [Ralph Pittman] fairly well, but I had never had the pleasure of working with her — and I don’t know if it was pleasurable at all,” she said.

The Atlanta attorney also said that Drew was “just forgettable” and didn’t offer much to the season.

“And the objective of any ‘Housewife’ is to be unforgettable,” Parks said. “And I just, I mean … I didn’t see a lot of memorable moments [from Sidora].”

However, Parks did report that Sidora did have one memorable moment towards the end of the season but kept the details under wraps. Nevertheless, Parks had a little more shade to throw. The hosts asked the reality TV icon who she thought the liar of the season was, and she didn’t hesitate to throw Sidora’s name in the hat.

“It would have to be Drew Sidora,” she stated.

She went as far as to say the singer/actress was the liar of the season.

“And that’s what really made me suss her out as the serial liar [of the season],” she admitted.

Porsha Williams Cosigns The Drew Sidora Shade

According to Page Six, Parks is not the only one who doesn’t care for Sidora. Unsurprisingly Frick & Frack threw similar shade, almost word-for-word. RHOA returnee Porsha Williams reportedly experienced friction with Sidora during filming. As for why Parks has so much disdain for her, she says Sidora is always tardy and “not pleasurable” to work with.

“She’s just tardy. She’s late for the party. She’s just late for the party — I mean, literally and figuratively. And I’m just there for the tail-end of the show, so I didn’t have the entire season to really gauge what she’s done since day one,” Parks explained. “But my experience with her at the end was not pleasurable.”

The 51-year-old finished her interview with a shameless plug of her partnership with Silk, “Cereal Liar.”

“I had such an awesome time hosting the ‘Cereal Liar’ event. It’s all about catching these serial liars because it’s been shown that almond milk is much more popular than dairy,” she said.

Drew Sidora Claps Back

Sidora caught wind of Parks’ interview in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post, and she had some words for the Married to Medicine star.

“She filmed 2 days chile,” Sidora wrote in the quote tweet. “Don’t make me call Kandi.”

Sidora seemingly had a change of heart, as the post has since been deleted.

A release date for the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has not been announced, though they wrapped filming in the Summer of 2024.