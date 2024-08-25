Phaedra Parks Promises #RHOA Is Returning To Its Roots: ‘It’s Going To Be An Amazing Season’

Going into its return, Real Housewives of Atlanta has made some major changes to the cast, including bringing back Phaedra Parks. The RHOA “Sweet Sixteen” season has officially completed filming, and Parks reveals that this is one viewers won’t want to miss.

Parks recently spoke with People about rejoining the RHOA cast and what fans can expect to see this upcoming season. As BOSSIP reported, Bravo and Parks announced that she would be featured on season 16 of RHOA in late July 2024. The Atlanta native states that it is a “welcoming feeling” to return to the reality TV show. Additionally, she always planned to return but was waiting on the right time — and the phone call.

“They called, and I answered,” she stated.

Parks also asserted that her presence on the show may bring the franchise back from low viewership, “We were the No. 1 franchise of Housewives and I was a part of making that franchise a successful franchise. And I would love to bring the franchise come back to its heyday.”

In May 2023, Yahoo Entertainment reported that season 15 of RHOA presented its lowest numbers yet, and Bravo was not happy.

“RHOA Season 15, Episode 4 saw the lowest viewership for the series in years. The season premiere debuted with a decent 834,000 viewers, but the numbers have been dipping since then,” the outlet wrote.

A cast shake-up and the return of Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks is an obvious strategy to hook viewers back in. Parks is certain the plan will work as she promises viewers can expect the same quality as older seasons.

Phaedra Parks Is Excited To Reunite With Porsha Williams

People also reported that Parks admits she is happy to return with her pal, Porsha Williams.

“Of course, I love Porsha,” Parks said. “We are the original frick and frack.”

You may recall that their friendship took a hit after Parks left the show after season nine. During the season, the central storyline was that Williams accused fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of planning to drug her and Shemea Morton for sexual pleasure. At the reunion for the season, Williams revealed that Parks was behind the rumor. The 50-year-old then admitted that she told Williams.

The strength of Parks and Williams’ friendship since the debacle is a mystery, but viewers will hopefully see more when the season airs. Fans are also wondering just how often Parks will appear on season 16. As mentioned, Parks announced her return in July 2024, when the season was months into filming. As BOSSIP reported, this announcement came after Kenya Moore exited the show due to an internal investigation regarding Moore allegedly releasing private photos of cast member Brittany Eady.

Despite all of the changes, the mother of two is confident that fans will enjoy the season, “I will say this, it’s going to be an amazing season,” Parks teases. “I mean, it will definitely be reminiscent to the Housewives you love originally.”

Parks also told People that season 16 completed filming on August 19. Viewers can expect the new season soon, but Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.