As #RHOA prepares to air its supersized season finale, viewers are getting a taste of what to expect during the reunion.

The official trailer for the Andy Cohen-hosted sit-down is HERE and it’s delivering divorce drama, receipts in the form of private texts, a surprise subpoena, and allegations of going under the knife.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta two-part reunion begins Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and ALL of the ladies; Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross, will be recapping season 15’s shadiest moments.

They’ll also be joined by friends of the show Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes on the Portugal-themed set that should give the ladies a sense of zen but instead looks like it’s ground zero from some serious shade.

#RHOA Reunion Features A Shady Gift, Plastic Surgery Allegations & A Subpoena

Speaking of shade, Shereé kicks it off in the trailer by giving Drew what looks to be a bag of her She By Shereé designs.

Instead, it’s a gag gift that references Kandi’s comments that Drew was in actress mode during an argument.

After laughing off Shereé’s antics, Kandi gets into it with the designer over plastic surgery allegations.

“You always talking about shots…” starts Kandi. “Hell yeah, let me stand up, honey. B***, you could never!” says Shereé referencing her body. “You put all the shots in your face!” counters Kandi.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s reigniting her feud with Marlo and subpoenaing her in her ongoing divorce from Marc Daly.

“It’s a little thing called discovery,” says Kenya. “Her phone number appears in Marc’s phone records. You will have to appear in court, here is your subpoena,” says Kenya while Andy and Marlo look stunned.

Following that Kandi and Drew face off over the “Kandi Koated lies” that Drew kissed LaToya Ali and Drew is asked about her alleged lesbian relationship with Ty Young.

Drew Sidora Questioned About Alleged Affair With Ty Young During #RHOA Reunion, Comes Face To Face With Ralph Pittman

After admitting that she went to Texas for the basketball player’s game, Drew’s text messages to the athlete are exposed.

“They’re very incriminating,” says Andy while Kandi concludes that Drew must have been gaslighting her estranged husband Ralph Pittman, not the other way around.

Speaking of Ralph, he makes an appearance during the reunion and someone is clearly unhappy about it.

“I don’t know why you’re here,” says Drew.

The trailer shows Ralph sitting across from Drew as Andy asks if there’s any hope for reconciliation between the two who filed for divorce in March.

“Of course, I love my wife,” says Ralph.

Drew however isn’t buying it.

“You just told me you’re getting blow jobs,” around the world says a fed-up Drew before showing Andy Cohen an alleged text message from Ralph’s mistress.

“It says, are you gonna bring me back that d***?” says Andy reading the text.

Ralph however is making infidelity allegations of his own because the “streets have been talking” and he pushes his wife to her breaking point by accusing her of “acting” during their conversation.

“I’m not doing this right now!” says Drew before storming off set.

Watch the reunion trailer below.

The #RHOA Season 15 finale airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by part one of the reunion airing Sunday, Sept.3 and Sunday, Sept. 10, respectively.

Catch the uncensored editions of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion part one and part two exclusively the next day on Peacock.

Check out the official descriptions for parts one and two of the reunion below.

“Reunion Part I” airs Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the first episode of the two-part reunion, the ladies come face to face to share big news and bigger fashions. Drew and Kandi’s relationship turns an unfriendly corner. Courtney and Monyetta join the main cast to hash out the details of the secret recordings from the Portugal “collusion.”

“Reunion Part II” airs Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT