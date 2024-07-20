RHOA Roomies? Drew Sidora Reveals She’s Still Living With Ralph Pittman During ‘S**tshow Divorce’: ‘He Is Living In The Basement’

There’s more stress and mess than ever between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman because they’re RHOA roommates as their divorce drama continues after a year of separation. “It’s still not settled, and yes, we’re still living together under the same roof,” she revealed.

The last time fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta saw the contentious couple, Drew performed a song directly to her soon-to-be ex about the end of their marriage on the Season 15 reunion. The cringe-worthy crooning confrontation was uncomfortable for everyone, including all of us watching at home. However, according to PEOPLE, that awkwardness is nothing compared to how Ralph and Drew are living still under the same roof.

Staying together for the kids is tough, but living together through the divorce? Jesus, take the wheel! Another Bravo couple breaking up while forced to live together was Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann because they could barely keep the roof over their heads while facing foreclosure and millions of dollars in tax debt. On the other hand, Ralph was “court-ordered” to live in the basement of their family home.

“I didn’t even know that could happen. I was like, ‘What?’ But yeah — he is living in the basement, and that was court-ordered,” Drew shared. “It’d be much easier if we were able to move on separately; you know, out of sight, out of mind, with your own space and your own energy. But that’s clearly not in the cards. So sharing space has been a double whammy,” she continued.

The “Munch” Madness rumors about Drew’s alleged entanglement with the Chicago Sky’s assistant coach, Ty Young, made headlines shortly before both spouses raced to the courthouse to file divorce papers. Since her RHOA debut, Drew has been transparent about navigating her rocky relationship. Communication issues, ghosting, and “repeated adultery” allegations already plagued the couple for years, but Drew said she always expected to work it out.

“I didn’t expect it to go that way, obviously. I never saw it coming in a million years. There were issues there that I thought were repairable, and I was willing to show that in front of the cameras because that’s what I thought marriage is. ‘You have problems, but you go through the mud and you come out on top’ — because I grew up in a household with parents who stayed married until my dad passed away, and that’s what I always wanted for myself. So it saddened me that we couldn’t come back from that,” she explained.

Drew Sidora Explains Helping Others By Sharing “The Blueprint For A S**tshow Divorce”

Even as things get ugly between them, Drew bravely her journey with the world to hopefully inspire others. “We’re kind of like the blueprint for a s**tshow divorce,” she laughed.

“I just always hope at the end of the day, my journey will help inspire other people in similar situations and be able to pull healing and strength from that,” she says. “That’s kind of how I have to walk through this situation and understand that could be the purpose and bigger picture of it all,” the Mind Your Business star added.

Drew also noted that playing a divorceé on her new Bounce TV sitcom is healing for her. As fans noted throughout their time on RHOA, it sounds like Ralph is still putting her through the wringer. The singer described bracing herself for the “worst-case scenario” until the ink is finally dry on her freedom papers.

“When you’re dealing with someone who wants everything and is just not willing to walk away with what he came in with, it makes it very, very hard. So I’m just learning how this process can go in the worst-case scenario. And I’m taking it literally one day at a time,” the singer said.

Between the recent cast shake-up of Kenya Moore’s suspension from RHOA and the couple’s scene-stealing shenanigans, fans can probably expect Drew’s divorce and newly single celebration to play out on camera.

“One day, I’ll be able to sign on the dotted line and boy, I can not wait. I’m going to probably have a divorce party after this because it’s unimaginable what you have to go through in this type of situation. So when I get on the other side? We’re partying,” she concluded.

Drew’s sitcom Mind Your Business airs on Bounce TV on Saturdays at 8 p.m. EST and streams on Brown Sugar. Until the #Sweet16 season premiere of RHOA, fans can get caught up by streaming the series.