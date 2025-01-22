Pharrell’s Latest Luxurious Louis Vuitton Menswear Show Brings Dapper Damier Panty Melters Aaron Pierre, Skepta And More To Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is officially underway and Pharrell Williams unveiled his latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection Tuesday night as the eponymous brand’s creative director.

This year’s collection was created in collaboration with Pharrell’s longtime friend, BAPE designer Nigo, who he previously partnered with when co-founding the streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club.

The new collection featured lots of monogramming and camo, including more pixelated patterns like those used in previous collections from Williams.

Speaking of which, the LV models walked a mauve colored checkerboard patterned runway. The color also appeared throughout the collection and on the branded wall where celebrity guests posed for photos.

Since we mentioned celebrity guests — we know y’all want to see the man of the moment, actor Aaron Pierre, the voice of Mufasa . Pierre embraced an all-black look that featured a black on black checkerboard jacket and flared trousers.

The actor sported a pair of shades from his front row seat next to another British sex symbol, Idris Elba.

Elba’s wife Sabrina was also in attendance.

British sex symbols were in abundance at the Paris Fashion Week show apparently. Skepta also embraced the checkered pattern on his pants which were complemented by a white untucked shirt and loose tie.

Americans weren’t missing in action at the big event though. Rapper Future donned a Black durag to accessorize his all-black ensemble, aside from his studded shoes and a chain hung from his pants.

He was in good company alongside rapper Travis Scott for the show.

Scott looked prepared for winter weather in a gray matching set and black boots. We love how he posed sideways under the LV Lovers branding to show off his LV backpack. You likey?

Don Toliver looked good in leather.

Pharrell’s favorite brothers in rap, No Malice and Pusha T (aka The Clipse) went for winter white looks — also embracing the checkered pattern the brand is famous for. We love the varsity jackets.

The collection is giving prep meets streetwear with pops of classic silhouettes.

Hit the flip for more famous faces at the Louis show.