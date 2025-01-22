Style & Fashion

Future, Aaron Pierre And More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show

Pharrell’s Latest Luxurious Louis Vuitton Menswear Show Brings Dapper Damier Panty Melters Aaron Pierre, Skepta And More To Paris Fashion Week

Published on January 22, 2025

Paris Fashion Week is officially underway and Pharrell Williams unveiled his latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection Tuesday night as the eponymous brand’s creative director.

Louis Vuitton: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

This year’s collection was created in collaboration with Pharrell’s longtime friend, BAPE designer Nigo, who he previously partnered with when co-founding the streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club.

Louis Vuitton: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

The new collection featured lots of monogramming and camo, including more pixelated patterns like those used in previous collections from Williams.

Louis Vuitton: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Speaking of which, the LV models walked a mauve colored checkerboard patterned runway. The color also appeared throughout the collection and on the branded wall where celebrity guests posed for photos.

Louis Vuitton Show VIPS

Since we mentioned celebrity guests — we know y’all want to see the man of the moment, actor Aaron Pierre, the voice of Mufasa . Pierre embraced an all-black look that featured a black on black checkerboard jacket and flared trousers.

Louis Vuitton - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025

The actor sported a pair of shades from his front row seat next to another British sex symbol, Idris Elba.

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Elba’s wife Sabrina was also in attendance.

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

British sex symbols were in abundance at the Paris Fashion Week show apparently. Skepta also embraced the checkered pattern on his pants which were complemented by a white untucked shirt and loose tie.

Louis Vuitton Show VIPS

Americans weren’t missing in action at the big event though. Rapper Future donned a Black durag to accessorize his all-black ensemble, aside from his studded shoes and a chain hung from his pants.

Louis Vuitton - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025

He was in good company alongside rapper Travis Scott for the show.

Louis Vuitton Show VIPS

Scott looked prepared for winter weather in a gray matching set and black boots. We love how he posed sideways under the LV Lovers branding to show off his LV backpack. You likey?

 

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Don Toliver looked good in leather.

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Pharrell’s favorite brothers in rap, No Malice and Pusha T (aka The Clipse) went for winter white looks — also embracing the checkered pattern the brand is famous for. We love the varsity jackets.

Louis Vuitton: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Louis Vuitton: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

The collection is giving prep meets streetwear with pops of classic silhouettes.

 

Hit the flip for more famous faces at the Louis show.

