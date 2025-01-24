Kid Cudi Clarifies Home Intrusion Incident, Says ‘Crazed’ Intruder Is A Serial Stalker—‘Nothing Funny About This’

Kid Cudi is revealing that the man arrested at his Los Angeles home was a “crazed fan” with a history of stalking him.

Last week, reports surfaced that as Californians evacuated due to wildfires, an intruder broke into Kid Cudi’s mansion, where they showered and enjoyed the amenities like it was an Airbnb.

Social media relentlessly trolled the rapper about the situation, and on Thursday, he took to X to speak out.

According to Complex, the person was initially believed to be unhoused, but Kid Cudi clarified that the person was a fan who allegedly stalked him for years.

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internets running w things and making jokes and this s** is not funny. The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years with out me knowing,” Cudi wrote.

Unbeknownst to Cudi, the man reportedly attended his concerts in North America and overseas and drove across the country to break into his house. Cudi added that the “crazed fan” thought he could discuss business with him once he arrived.

“There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself,” Cudi continued. “I dont feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34 year old man. Not homeless.”

The rapper said he would be taking measures to ensure another intruder couldn’t violate his personal space and warned fans in advance that he might be less friendly in the future.

“Im gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he continued. “Im not online to see the comments, but word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay. If im standoffish when u see me in public now, this is why.”

Hopefully, Cudi finds peace soon, but dealing with an intruder is hard enough—learning they were stalking you adds even more fear.