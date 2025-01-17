Recording Artists

Man Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Kid Cudi's LA Mansion

Suspect Seized For Allegedly Breaking Into Kid Cudi's LA Mansion Amid Wildfire Evacuations

Published on January 17, 2025

Kid Cudi - 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Kid Cudi – Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kid Cudi recently had an unexpected guest at his Los Angeles home who used the wildfire evacuations as a cover to break in, take a shower, and raid the rapper’s refrigerator.

As Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage and evacuation orders remain in place, there have been reports of looting and breaking and entering.

According to TMZ, Kid Cudi is the latest victim of an unwanted guest taking advantage of evacuations to trespass. On Wednesday, a man was arrested after he broke into the rapper’s home and reportedly had a ball.

Authorities report that the trespasser ate Cudi’s food, used his restroom, and even showered.

Eventually, someone in Kid Cudi’s camp noticed the man on security cameras relaxing in the kitchen and alerted Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

He was booked for felony burglary and theft of utilities and is being held on $150,000 bail.

 

Kid Cudi Announced That He Was Evacuating On Jan. 8

Kid Cudi’s trespasser comes amid the rapper telling his Instagram followers that he was evacuating.

“Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib,” Billboard reports he shared in an Instagram Story. “Im safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and Im for praying us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. if you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”

If you were forced to evacuate and need clothing, shelter, or food, you can find a list of resources HERE. 

