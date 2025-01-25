Former LHHH Star Apple Watts Reveals Drunk Driving Caused Accident That Left Her Paralyzed

Former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star, Apple Watts, has opened up about the car accident that left her wheelchair-bound for years.

She revealed that she had been drinking heavily the night her life changed forever.

“I kept this secret because I knew people would judge me,” she said in an interview with Youtube channel, softwhiteunderbelly. “Everybody knew I was drunk. They saw me leave. The cold part was I had somebody in my car and they knew I was drunk. They let me leave. I dropped her off and she said she didn’t want to get into any confrontation with me.”

She continued,

“‘Cause one thing about me, if I’m buzzed and I feel you coming at me funny, I’m gonna go ham on you. But it’s the fact that people didn’t stop me, people did not say nothing.”

In 2022, Watts’ sister confirmed that the reality starlet had been involved in a severe collision with a Diesel truck and was unresponsive. At the time, it was revealed that Watts was driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas when her car flipped multiple times and she was ejected from the vehicle. The injuries she sustained included a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.

In June of that year, Watts underwent surgery to repair the damage to her spine and arm but would have to learn to walk again. She began posting videos of her recovery process and sharing intimate details of her new reality with her supporters.

“ppl clowining cuz I wearing a diaper (adult diaper really) listen idgf i just started using it on my on. i couldn’t for a year…and u know how kong it takes me to use the restroom I have to get up stand myself up turn on1 foot balance turn around. wheel myself on the carpet n i have no room i have to turn around in the wheelchair to face the bathroom,” she revealed in an Instagram post. “I’m keeping it real everything i’m not afraid to show y’all that’s y it’s there.”

In 2024, Apple launched a fundraiser to help with the costs of recovery, physical therapy, and supporting her children.

Prayers up for a full recovery for Apple!