MAFS Exclusive Clip: Thomas & Camille Talk To Dr. Pia About Spicing Up Their Smithereens Sessions-‘Throw Me Around’

A #MAFS husband and wife are talking to an expert about their sex life and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at the spicy sitdown.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Thomas and Camille discussing intimacy with Dr. Pia.

Camile tells the expert that she “rests” in being dominant because she grew up quickly but would like that to change, especially in the bedroom.

“I think it is beefing up like that assertiveness,” says Camille. “It’s okay to throw me around a little bit or give me exact directions or like get a little more wild; hair pulling, ass smacking stuff like that.”

Camille’s admission makes Thomas smile devilishly.

“I’m game, that was music to my ears,” he says. “You know I’m fun and adventurous, I can kind of push the envelope a little bit more but yeah, I mean I’m with it!”

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.