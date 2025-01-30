apple-news

Quavo, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz & More Shine At 'WWE Raw' In Atlanta

Yessssirski! Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Summer Walker & More Pull Up To ‘WWE Raw’ For High-Energy Head-Bussin’ & Tusslin’ In The A

Published on January 30, 2025

We smelllll what Netflix is cookin’!

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

 

We got a whiff of what Netflix is cooking at WWE Monday Night RAW Live that brought out Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Summer Walker, Killer Mike, DJ Drama, Young Dro, Zaytoven, Kai Cenat, and more for top-tier tusslin’ at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

 

Check out the star-studded recap video below:

Other notable guests included World Heavyweight Champion of Atlanta Pastor Troy, Duke Deuce, and The Recruit star Noah Centineo.

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

Monday Night Raw asset

Source: Netflix

The buzzy event showcased the WWE’s biggest stars including Champion Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and the amazing Bianca Belair who proved she’s one of the best wrestlers, man or woman, in the business.

Belair, who shares the Tag Team Championship with high-flying co-star Naomi, continues to ascend after starring alongside husband Montez Ford in hit Hulu series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Speaking to Interview Mag, Belair opened up about entering her reality star era on the popular streaming platform.

“We saw it as an amazing opportunity to really show the WWE universe who we are inside the ring, but also outside the ring, to pull the curtain back a bit and show how we navigate this crazy hectic schedule of the road to WrestleMania,” said Belair.

“And we’re showing how we navigate that as husband and wife. We also saw it as an opportunity to bring more eyes to WWE. People who might not know much about WWE or don’t watch, to show them that it’s for everybody and that wrestling is cool and marriage is cool and love is cool. It’s a great introduction to our lives.”

WWE Monday Night Raw airs every Monday night at 7:30 pm on Netflix.

