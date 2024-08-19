Entertainment

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Stun At Star-Studded Fanatics Fest

Abbbsolutely! SmackDown Stunners Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Flex Their Sex Appeal At Jay-Z’s Star-Studded 40/40 Club Pop-Up Experience In NYC

Published on August 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC

Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics

All eyes were on WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill who flexed their sex appeal at JAY-Z’s exclusive 40/40 Club experience that bustled with stars during the Inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC.

JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC

Source: John Nacion/Getty Images

The tremendous tag team tandem stunned in green at the buzzy pop-up that brought out Quavo, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, Carmelo Anthony, Michael Irvin, Jalen Rose, A$AP Ferg, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Taylor Rooks, Stephen A. Smith, Weezy F. Baby, and many more.

Related Stories

Reigning as two of the WWE’s biggest stars, Belair and Cargill were all smiles while meeting fans and speaking on panels at the star-stuffed event in NYC.

A true girl’s girl, Cargill showed love to her SmackDown sister in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“It has been great because she has been at the top of the echelon,” she said. “First of all, working with her has been an honor and pleasure. Just to be able to really mesh ideas and figure out what works and what doesn’t.”

Earlier this year, Bianca took her talents to Hulu with pro wrestler husband Montez Ford for their swoon-worthy series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Check out the trailer below:

The series gives viewers an exciting peek into the adorable couple’s wild ride to WrestleMania as Montez continues his ascent to stardom and Bianca fights to hold on to her title.

“We spend a lot of time together. We work together, we travel together, we live together,” gushed Belair in an interview with TODAY. “We have this amazing life that we get to experience together in WWE, but he’s the person that’s always telling me it’s quality over quantity. We spend a lot of time together, but we need quality time, and the show really shows how we try to balance working together but trying to find time to have that quality time together.”

With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the power couple somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

40/40 Club Bianca Belair DJ Khaled Fanatics Fest Jade Cargill jay z Lil Baby Lil Wayne Newsletter Quavo WWE

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close