Abbbsolutely! SmackDown Stunners Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Flex Their Sex Appeal At Jay-Z’s Star-Studded 40/40 Club Pop-Up Experience In NYC

All eyes were on WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill who flexed their sex appeal at JAY-Z’s exclusive 40/40 Club experience that bustled with stars during the Inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC.

The tremendous tag team tandem stunned in green at the buzzy pop-up that brought out Quavo, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, Carmelo Anthony, Michael Irvin, Jalen Rose, A$AP Ferg, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Taylor Rooks, Stephen A. Smith, Weezy F. Baby, and many more.

Reigning as two of the WWE’s biggest stars, Belair and Cargill were all smiles while meeting fans and speaking on panels at the star-stuffed event in NYC.

A true girl’s girl, Cargill showed love to her SmackDown sister in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“It has been great because she has been at the top of the echelon,” she said. “First of all, working with her has been an honor and pleasure. Just to be able to really mesh ideas and figure out what works and what doesn’t.”

Earlier this year, Bianca took her talents to Hulu with pro wrestler husband Montez Ford for their swoon-worthy series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Check out the trailer below:

The series gives viewers an exciting peek into the adorable couple’s wild ride to WrestleMania as Montez continues his ascent to stardom and Bianca fights to hold on to her title.

“We spend a lot of time together. We work together, we travel together, we live together,” gushed Belair in an interview with TODAY. “We have this amazing life that we get to experience together in WWE, but he’s the person that’s always telling me it’s quality over quantity. We spend a lot of time together, but we need quality time, and the show really shows how we try to balance working together but trying to find time to have that quality time together.”

With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the power couple somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.