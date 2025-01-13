Gizelle & Robyn Reflect On Karen Huger’s ‘Sad’ DUI Drama As Andy Cohen Calls #RHOP Reunion Taping ‘The Best EVER’

Reasonably Shady co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently had lotssss to say about Karen Huger’s DUI drama, just before she skipped the #RHOP Reunion. Karen’s absence may not have been missed, however, as Andy Cohen called the recent taping “the best EVER.”

On their Jan. 6 episode, Bryant and Dixon let their petty flags wave tall and high while discussing the Grande Dame’s March 19 incident, in which her 2017 Maserati veered off the road and collided with several road signs. As previously reported, Huger was found guilty on all charges connected to the DUI crash except reckless driving.

Bryant began the conversation by reflecting on the viral video of the 61-year-old’s arrest, in which she appeared to be slurring her words and was captured being uncooperative with the officers at the scene. At one point during the arrest, Huger even referred to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

“We would be we would be remiss if we did not discuss what the whole world has seen. It was a short movie. It was pretty much in black and white, the whole thing. And the movie went from a crash site to a police car to a police station,” Bryant, 54, said, according to PEOPLE.

Joking about Huger’s seemingly intoxicated appearance in the video, Bryant quipped:

“The movie’s entitled ‘Fix Your Wig.’ ‘Big on the run.’ ‘Wigalicious.’ ‘Where my wig go?’”

After a few chuckles, Dixon, 45, questioned whether Huger was finally “vindicated” when the footage of her arrest was released to the public, as it seemed to show the exact opposite.

“I was like… If this is being vindicated, I don’t wanna see what being guilty is,” Dixon shared, which prompted more jokes from Bryant:

“Well, you saw guilty. Actually, there was the mini-movie called ‘Where Your Wig At?’ … You’re guilty as charged,” the reality TV star fired back.

Jokes aside, Bryant acknowledged that the recent verdict was incredibly “sad.” However, while expressing empathy for Huger, Dixon wasn’t surprised by the outcome. She hinted that Huger’s history of such behavior likely contributed to the verdict.

“I hate to say it though. I don’t think those that are familiar with that person were shocked by what we saw,” Dixon said. “I know what I saw. I was like, yeah, that’s par for the course.”

She added:

“I’m not shocked by the nonsense coming out of the mouth. I’m not shocked by the the denials and the deflections and, you know, that apparently were happening from the jump. I’m not surprised.”

As previously reported, sources close to Huger disclosed earlier this month that she would not be appearing in the upcoming reunion episode of RHOP Season 9. Huger’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, clarified that she entered rehab following her DUI conviction.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” the statement read. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

That’s not all however, despite Karen missing the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Bravo boss Andy Cohen has called it “one of the best ever.”

Hit the flip for that.