Trouble In Paradise: Jimmy Butler Suspended Indefinitely By The Miami Heat, Immediately Posts Tommy From ‘Martin’ Meme

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler is officially on the outs with the team after being suspended indefinitely for leaving practice early.

Jimmy Butler is the face of the Miami Heat, and the situation seemed to be something that would prosper for the rest of his career. Playing in a great city, with support and the legendary Pat Riley is all most could ask for.

However, as shown in Netflix’s Starting 5, after Jimmy lost his father, his focus shifted away from basketball—not in a negative way, but rather in a way that made it clear his happiness and family became his top priorities. His journey in the show felt like a moment of realization as he gained clarity on what was truly best for him.

Now, according to Yahoo! Sports, Butler’s next move is to seemingly get as far away from the Miami Heat as possible.

The outlet reports that Butler is suspended from the team indefinitely after leaving a shoot-around. Rumors are now swirling that Butler left because fellow Heat player Haywood Highsmith was announced as a starter, placing Jimmy on the bench.

“The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games,” the team said in a statement per Yahoo. “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

By all accounts, this is extremely nasty behavior from The Heat and borderline disrespectful, but business is business.

Shortly after news broke, Butler posted a picture of Tommy from Martin, confirming he is out of a job and likely awaiting a trade. The NBA trade deadline will arrive on February 9, and rumors suggest Butler will be a Golden State Warrior when the window closes.

Even if he doesn’t land in upstate California, one thing is almost certain: he will not be on the Heat roaster.

His latest suspension is the third this month after he was suspended on January 3 for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” Once he returned, another suspension was issued for missing a team flight.