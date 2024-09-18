Will You Be Streaming? Netflix Shares ‘Starting 5’ Trailer Featuring LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, & Other NBA Megastars

LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum & More NBA Megastars star in the trailer for Netflix’s NBA show Starting 5.

Peyton Manning retired from football though his company Omaha Productions is having an elite run in the content space. His company has delivered two hit documentary-style shows Quarterback and Receiver. The shows have shown us the day to day during of NFL players during the season. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota were subjects for the QB-focused show.

After the success of the show, Omaha enlisted Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St to hold it down for the Wide Receivers.

NBA fans can finally rejoice, Netflix has released the trailer for Starting 5. The show will ultimately give NBA fans what they’ve watched the NFL fanatics enjoy with much contempt.

“The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy,” a release stated.

The show will follow LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, and Domantas Sabonis. Not only will you get your favorite NBA player unfiltered but also their family’s perspective and input as well. LeBron’s daughter Zhuri makes an appearance in the trailer talking about expectations of her father showing how deep the documentary will dig. Starting 5 will be a 10-part docuseries focusing on the 2023-2024 season from five different perspectives.

Most importantly we will see Jayson Tatum’s day-to-day from the start of the season to the end where he secured his first NBA Championship.