Jonathan Majors Stuns In Buzzy Trailer For 'Magazine Dreams'

Comeback Kang? Jonathan Majors Stuns As Troubled Amateur Bodybuilder In Buzzy Trailer For Long-Delayed Drama ‘Magazine Dreams’

Published on January 30, 2025

Comeback Kang?

2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Magazine Dreams" Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/2023 Getty Images

 

It was all good two years ago when Jonathan Majors was the hottest actor in Hollywood with back-to-back Blockbusters (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III) and a critically acclaimed performance in buzzy bodybuilding Drama Magazine Dreams.

And then it all came crashing down when he was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in a career-shifting moment that left him discarded by Marvel with his once lauded film shelved indefinitely.

Now, two years later, Majors is gaining traction for a comeback after long-delayed Drama Magazine Dreams finally secured a release date (March 21, 2025).

In a stunning plot twist, Zeus Network joined Briarcliff Entertainment as marketing partner for Magazine Dreams with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer serving as an Executive Producer on the project.

Jonathan Majors and Lemuel Plummer

Source: Zeus Network

 

The CEO marked the moment on social media with a video of him introducing Majors to the Zeus team and praising the film, calling it “phenomenal.”

Majors then dished on the project, noting that starring in Magazine Dreams felt especially important.

“The work that went into it, the ancestors were present,” said Majors. “It is a a piece of art and piece of cinema that I think we needed it as an industry and as a culture. I’m most proud of it.”

Check out the trailer below:

In the intense feature from writer-director Elijah Bynum, Majors stars as Killian Maddox–a troubled amateur bodybuilder who spirals down a dark path fueled by his obsession with a champion bodybuilder.

Other cast members include Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The IMDb Portrait Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At Sundance 2023

Source: Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

 

According to a press release, Majors transformed his body for the film by eating 6100 calories daily and training six days per week over the course of four months “physically transforming himself to a young man so hellbent on becoming a champion bodybuilder that he defies his doctors’ appeals that he stops taking steroids because they were destroying his liver.”

Will you be supporting Jonathan Majors and seeing Magazine Dreams? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the intense trailer on the flip.

