Porsha Williams Co-Hosting E!: Grammys After Party

Booked & Busy! Porsha Williams Co-Hosting 'Live from E!: Grammys After Party' Alongside Ariana Madix

Published on January 31, 2025

Porsha Williams is booked and busy! Just hours after the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 trailer debut, she was confirmed as co-host of the Live from E!: Grammys After Party.

According to an official press release, Porsha will co-host the special on Sunday along with E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Vanderpump Rules alum/ Love Island USA host Ariana Madix.

Starting at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, the trio will give a live breakdown of the night’s buzziest stories, from the big wins and the show-stopping performances to the one-of-a-kind fashion moments.

E!’s 2025 Grammys Coverage Also Includes Loni Love & Zuri Hall

E!’s coverage of music’s biggest night on Sunday will include other heavy hitters like Loni Love and Zuri Hall starting at 4 p.m. EST.

Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys

The countdown to the Grammys is about to hit all the right notes on Sunday, February 2, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, with a star-studded pre-show celebration. NBC Sports producer and host Maria Taylor, comedian Loni Love, and fashion guru Zanna Roberts Rassi will dress the part as they host an exclusive countdown, giving viewers the inside scoop on all the show-stopping styles straight from the stylists behind the stars. Plus, music expert Carter Gregory will join E! to break down the top nominees, making sure you’re in harmony with the night’s biggest contenders.

Live From E!: Grammys

Following the countdown, the highly anticipated Live From E!: Grammys returns.! Hosted by Zuri Hall and The Traitors’ Wells Adams, this pre-show will hit all the right notes with exclusive interviews as they chat with artists and presenters ahead of the big ceremony at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

E! News’ Keltie Knight and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi will cover the excitement with live reactions and behind-the-scenes stories during the star-studded arrivals. And, of course, E!’s iconic Glambot is back, ready to snap the most picture-perfect Grammys looks of the night.

The 2025 Grammys air Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on CBS; will YOU be watching?

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Straaaaaait ‘Poster Boy Deadbeat’: Erica Mena Slams Safaree Samuels’ Shenanigans At A Chris Brown Concert Amid Child Support Battle

