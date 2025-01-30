Edges Eviscerated! #RHOA Sweet Sixteen Trailer Shows Kenya’s Photo Scandal, Porsha Vs. Shamea & Phaedra’s Peach-Poppin’ Return

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta enters a new era when its sweet season 16 premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo . Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

“I would like to express the things that hurt me in my friendship,” says Shamea as Porsha sighs.

Later, we see the group taking a girls’ trip to Granada and Porsha warning that people should be “ready whenever” because they already know it’s coming.

Shamea is then shown saying she’s done “playing the underdog” and is ready to outshine the “best of ’em.”

As previously reported , season 16 is a reboot featuring Porsha Williams , Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton, who’s been upgraded to housewife status. Not only that, but there are three new housewives: Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady, and Angela Oakley. O.G.s/friends of the show join the ladies, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks. Kenya Moore was originally slated to return in a full-time capacity, but she parted ways with Bravo amid that headline-making photo scandal. She is seen briefly in the trailer “twirling on her haters,” but she did not receive an intro or cast bio. She recently said, however, that she could return for the #RHOA reunion.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is baaaack and better than ever, but she has to deal with her Simon Guobadia divorce drama.

Porsha is expanding her business empire and living the life of her dreams until she learns that everything isn’t as it seems. She’s left with the tough decision to file for a second divorce after discovering revelations about the man she thought would be her forever. Amid the chaos, Porsha stays strong and resilient with her daughter Pilar by her side, who is her beacon of joy along with her supportive family and friends. However, when rumors start to swirl about her friend Drew’s newfound yet questionable partnership with her ex, Dennis McKinley, things take a turn. Will Porsha take the high road to find peace through the turmoil?

Drew Sidora

Drew is still divorcing Ralph Pittman and going through some “emotional turbulence,” especially when she conflicts with Porsha Williams over working with Dennis McKinley.

Drew is busier than ever with her music and film career taking off. While in full time mommy-mode, she has her sights set on reaching her goals, including having an amicable divorce to end a dramatic roller coaster of a marriage with Ralph, who takes his court-ordered residence in the family basement (or as Ralph calls it his lower-level penthouse), until the divorce is finalized. Drew is looking forward to reclaiming her life, rebuilding friendships and focusing on using her music as an outlet to cope with all the emotional turbulence. But with finding a new music partner in Dennis, who is also Porsha’s ex-fiancé, things get complicated when there are two sides to a story. Will this unique collaboration end in one accord?

Shamea Morton

After years of being a friend of the show, Porsha’s bestie is a full-time housewife. Bravo watchers will see her enjoying life with her hubby and daughter, but things go left when she and Porsha surprisingly butt heads.

The world is Shamea’s oyster, and she’s ready to live it up. While not wanting to be defined by her wealth, family is Shamea’s No. 1 priority. Her daughters, Shya and miracle baby Shiloh, are her pride and joy as she wants to continue to grow their family with her husband of 10 years, Gerald Mwangi. However, with a fear of another traumatic pregnancy, this may derail the couple’s longing dream of having another child. Shamea is the heart of the Atlanta social elite and a quadruple threat as an actor, singer dancer and host. In this friend group she has bonds that extend decades, especially with Porsha, a best friend from childhood, but will their long-term friendship stand the test of time coupled with some rough waves of miscommunication.

Brit Eady

Newbie Brit Eady is a freshman housewife whose drama with Kenya Moore made headlines. Viewers will see the moment when Kenya blew up posters to accuse her of being an escort and the aftermath that followed.

Brit is an innovator that carved out her own niche in the insurance industry transforming into mogul status. Brit built her million-dollar agency alongside her sisters and met her husband, Michael Cunningham, through her firm. While she’s serious about her business, Brit is basking in the glow of her 10-carat diamond ring and marriage to Michael. However, with the loss of a family member and career transition, her marriage with Mike seems to have driven a wedge between her and her once inseparable sisters who feel that their quality time is now non-existent. Despite life’s challenges, Brit’s fun and feisty personality is ready to create some good times with the ladies, especially Kelli, who has grown to be her bestie. However, when she experiences some friendship friction and a catastrophic event that shatters everything, Brit’s left to pick up the pieces.

Kelli Ferrell

Newbie Kelli is ready to bring her culinary expertise to #RHOA, but will it be too hot in the kitchen for the rest of the ladies of #RHOA?

Kelli is big energy with a mix of culinary couture as chef extraordinaire and owner of well-known ATL staple Nana’s Chicken & Waffles. There’s never a dull moment for Kelli as a single mom of four daughters: Chasti, Chelsi, Chloe and Chance, who are her everything. Her recent divorce has been challenging after 11 years of marriage and threatened Nana’s very existence. This Queen of Waffles is now ready to flourish, build her empire and get to know these ladies better. She’s not holding back on any of her opinions or side-eyes.

Angela Oakley

Newbie Angela Oakley is married to an NBA legend, and now it’s her time to shine in the spotlight.

Angela is a boss in every sense of the word and her husband, basketball legend Charles Oakley, is by her side. Angela and Charles have four kids combined in their blended family, and with their eighth-year wedding anniversary approaching, they’re ready to renew their vows. However, after a few couples’ therapy sessions, will underlying issues be revealed as she also navigates fractured relationships with her family? Angela is also finding her footing in this group of opinionated women, and while giving everyone the benefit of the doubt, she’s also working through some unexpected feuds that don’t all end in peace and harmony.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks is baaaack on #RHOA! The Married To Medicine star is reigniting her “Frick & Frack” friendship with Porsha Williams, and we can’t wait to see it!

Phaedra makes her epic return later this season and it will be worth the wait as she turns up the fun and shade. With so many friendships that she’s excited to reignite with, including the long-awaited reunion of Frick and Frack, there are some new bonds that are fractured from the start. Will Phaedra be able to restore order in the group without a side of messiness and drama?

Cynthia Bailey

Also, back is Cynthia “Cheekbones,” Bailey! 50 Cynt is the friend of the show who’ll do her best to avoid the inevitable drama this group brings.

The legendary Cynthia is back in the ATL as a friend and is always ready to lighten the mood when tensions arise. But as the voice of reason that this group needs, will she land in the middle of the drama?

Will YOU be watching?