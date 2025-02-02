Wendy Williams Granted Miami Trip to See Father
Wendy Williams Granted Permission To Visit Father For 94th Birthday Amid Guardianship Battle
Wendy Williams has finally received some good news. After months of pleading, a judge has granted the media mogul permission to travel to Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday.
The former talk show host, who has been under a controversial guardianship, has long expressed her desire to see her father, and now that wish is coming true.
According to reports, Wendy will be accompanied by private security on her journey from New York City to Miami, where her father will be surrounded by family and friends for his milestone celebration. However, her visit will be short-lived—Williams is only allowed to stay for two days before she must return to her New York studio apartment at an assisted living facility. Wendy has previously described her living situation as a “luxury prison.”
Wendy Williams Fires Attorney Amid Legal Battle Against Conservatorship
The positive development comes amid ongoing legal turmoil for Williams. Just recently, the former daytime TV queen fired her court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky.
According to TMZ, Williams took action after Redlisky allegedly failed to file the necessary paperwork to initiate a jury trial regarding her guardianship. Williams had reportedly requested a trial to determine whether she should remain under the conservatorship, but Redlisky allegedly declined to move forward.
Williams’ family has been vocal about their concerns, revealing earlier this month that they were actively searching for an “esteemed and honest” attorney to take over her case.
In a rare public statement, Williams herself called into The Breakfast Club, where she accused her guardianship team of “emotional abuse.” She claimed they had taken her pets away, restricted her internet access, and left her with just $15 to her name.
Her fight for freedom will take center stage in the upcoming documentary Saving Wendy, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 12, on Tubi. The film, produced by TMZ, will explore Williams’ conservatorship and raise serious questions about the lack of control she has over her own life.
However, in a surprising turn of events, the judge reportedly prohibited Williams from engaging with the media any further, a decision that may further fuel speculation about her ongoing legal struggles.
Despite the court’s restrictions, Williams’ brief Miami trip represents a small victory in her ongoing battle. As her story continues to unfold, fans and supporters remain hopeful that she will regain control of her life and finances.
