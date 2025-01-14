Recording Artists

Beyoncé Delays Announcement Amid LA Wildfire Calamity

Benevolent Beyoncé Delays 1/14 Announcement Amid Los Angeles Wildfires, Shifts Focus To The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund

Published on January 14, 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Getty

Beyoncé delayed the big announcement she teased during Netflix’s #BeyonceBowl due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Today was the day Beyoncé was set to reveal what her big announcement was for Jan. 14. After teasing the announcement during the Netflix-streamed Ravens and Texas Christmas Day game, Queen Bey’s neighborhood and several others face the deadly and uncontained wildfires in Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, Bey has decided to delay the announcement due to the tragedy unfolding on the West Coast.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyoncé wrote. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Bey is focused on supporting wildfire relief and directed fans to visit her BeyGood charity page. The BeyGood La Fire Relief Fund donated $2.5 million to support families who lost their homes in the wildfires.

Mrs. Carter communicated that fans can chip in and join her in the support efforts by clicking here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEnUoETRM0w/

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is one of the many Los Angeles residents who lost their homes in the wildfires. Tina shared the devastating news on Instagram, calling her Malibu bungalow a “sanctuary” and “sacred happy place.”

If the Los Angeles wildfires displaced you, you can find a list of resources for food, shelter, supplies, and more by clicking here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEyxvGYx8aB/

