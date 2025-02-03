Touched By An Angel: Angel Reese Pays Off Mom’s Mortgage As A Surprise Gift

WNBA star and cultural it-girl Angel Reese recently made her mother’s retirement dreams come true as a birthday gift.

The Chicago Sky player surprised her mother by paying off her mortgage—the one prerequisite she had for being willing to leave her career. The exciting and touching moment happened during an episode of Angel’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and it was truly a tear-jerker.

“You said that if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire. Or you can pick if you want to work still,” she told her mother. “So your mortgage today has been paid. You ain’t gotta worry about your mortgage no more. And if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can. But you don’t have to.”

Get the bag and share it with the ones you love. Gotta respect that!

And the bags keep rolling in for the Chicago Barbie. As previously reported, Angel will become the first female athlete to have her own special meal at McDonald’s.

The fast food giant and basketball superstar collaboration is set to hit locations on Feb. 10. The meal will include a BBQ bacon quarter pounder with cheese, fries, and a drink.

“McDonald’s is iconic,” Reese told BOSSIP about her new collaboration. “I remember begging my mom to take me to McDonald’s when I was a kid, and how I would do extra chores to earn my McDonald’s money for the week. Seeing those McDonald’s All-American commercials featuring some of the greatest athletes inspired me back then, and now, as an All-American alum myself, it’s wild to think how far I’ve come. It is such a full-circle moment to now have my own meal. Being the first female athlete to have a national meal collab with McDonald’s is such an incredible honor, and it’s a reminder of everything I’ve worked so hard to achieve.

Angel also collaborated with Cash App to let fans into her secret obsession with building Lego sets, which seems to be a favorite pastime for a lot of famous baddies.

Though the WNBA season has ended, Reese has still been putting in work on the court. She joined the newly formed Unrivaled League and has been a vital part of the Rose Basketball Club. During their Feb. 1 game against the Laces, Reese notched 15 rebounds in only seven minutes of playing time. The Roses also brought home the W.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFBDd6lOart/?img_index=1

Hate her or love her, Angel Reese continues to prove that she’s just as bankable on the court as she is off.