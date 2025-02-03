Ava DuVernay Candidly Comments On Not Wanting Marriage & Motherhood—‘I Just Don’t Want To’

Ava DuVernay is living life on her own terms and unapologetically defying societal expectations of marriage and motherhood.

In a candid conversation on The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, the acclaimed filmmaker opened up about her decision to not get married or start a family—a choice that is still met with skepticism and pressure, especially for women.

When asked if she would make a different choice if given the chance to restart her career, PEOPLE reports that the Selma director responded firmly, “No.”

She clarified,

“I’ve never been a… he’s speaking of the fact that I am not married and I don’t have children.”

DuVernay, the eldest of five siblings, explained that her upbringing shaped her decision.

“I have had a lot of small children in my life for a long time, so I never felt like I wanted to have kids,” she shared per PEOPLE. “I don’t feel like I would be a good mother for a child. I don’t want to do that, and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don’t want to.”

While she has enjoyed past relationships, DuVernay said she believes marriage would confine her to traditional roles.

“And me being gone so often and me being on top of a mountain in New Zealand shooting with a helicopter—these are not traditional things for a woman,” she noted.

But does this nontraditional path make romantic relationships difficult? Not at all, according to DuVernay.

“No, because I’m not asking for that. If you’re looking for a husband to stand by while you’re off doing these things, I think you’re going to have a harder time, but if you’re not looking for a husband—companionship, partner…” she trailed off, implying that relationships can take many forms outside of marriage.

Beyond this personal revelation, PEOPLE reports that DuVernay also discussed her next major project—a television series about Tom Bradley, Los Angeles’ first Black mayor. Bradley, who served from 1973 to 1993, was a trailblazer in American politics, becoming the second Black mayor in U.S. history after Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark.

DuVernay said Gladwell’s book inspired her to want to create the TV show about the former mayor.

“That is either an ongoing series or a limited series. I don’t know how long you span, but through the course of his tenure – first of all, incredible story – it’s basically the story of Los Angeles,” the filmmaker said.

Elsewhere in the convo, she also spoke on “amplifying and magnifying” Black people triumphing over tragedy.

“I feel like my job is to amplify, maginify, kind of illuminate the majesty of Black people,” said Duvernay. “I’m drawn to that; I’m drawn to the final act, those final scenes when they win.”

Ava DuVernay continues to redefine success on her own terms, proving that fulfillment comes in many different forms. Her story is a testament to the power of choice—one that every woman has the right to make for herself.