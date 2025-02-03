Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Grammys?

The 67th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.

Per the usual, Victoria Monét stunned at the ceremony. The stunning songstress bared her baaaawdy in a mint green Oude Waag gown.

She also posed for a pic with Muni Long, who stunned in navy blue.

Also seen on the scene was Cardi B.

Newly single Belclais kept it classy in a Roberto Cavalli gown with ombre nails and a chic old Hollywood glam hairstyle.

Looking gorgeous, Cardi!

Cardi’s collaborator Latto wore an all-white Alexander Vauthier gown.

The ClayCo rapper accessorized with bling and a fur coat…

and kept her hair and makeup simple.

See more Grammys red carpet looks on the flip!