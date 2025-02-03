Events

Grammys Red Carpet: Whose Look Is Your Fave?

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Grammys?

Published on February 2, 2025

The 67th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.

Grammys

Source: Frazer Harrison/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Acad / Getty

Per the usual, Victoria Monét stunned at the ceremony. The stunning songstress bared her baaaawdy in a mint green Oude Waag gown.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

She also posed for a pic with Muni Long, who stunned in navy blue.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Cardi B.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Newly single Belclais kept it classy in a Roberto Cavalli gown with ombre nails and a chic old Hollywood glam hairstyle.

 

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Looking gorgeous, Cardi!

 

 

 

Cardi’s collaborator Latto wore an all-white Alexander Vauthier gown.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The ClayCo rapper accessorized with bling and a fur coat…

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

and kept her hair and makeup simple.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

See more Grammys red carpet looks on the flip!

GloRilla rocked the red carpet in a golden gown by Lena Berisha.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Yeah, Glo!

The Memphis hitmaker also posed alongside Latto and Busta Rhymes on the carpet.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

Another style standout was Coco Jones in a curve-caressing Defaience gown.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

 

Also spotted on the carpet was first-time Grammy winner Doechii.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Before winning the Grammy award for Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heals, Doechii walked the carpet in Thom Browne.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Later, while emotionally accepting her award, she noted that only three women had won the category: herself, Lauryn Hill, and Cardi B.

“I don’t wanna make this long, but this category was introduced in 1989. And two women have won — three women have won — Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii,” said the Tampa, Florida rapper.

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me I would be rewarded. And I have to thank God.”

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

She continued,

“There’s so many people out there who probably don’t know who I am. I am. I call myself the swamp Princess because I’m from Tampa, Florida.”
“There’s so much culture in Tampa. Whenever people think about Florida, they only think about like Miami. But Tampa has so much talent. Labels go to Tampa. There’s talent there.”

 

She later hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

Congrats, Doechii!!

More Grammys looks on the flip!

It was couples night for some Grammys attendees like Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Alicia wore an intricate Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and gown before accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

While accepting her award, Alicia clapped back at Trump’s anti-DEI policies.

“DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift,” said Alicia. “And the more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all.”

“It’s so beautiful,” she added. “Keep showing up with compassion, with empathy, what I call soul care.”

On the carpet, it was also couples night for Love Island winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham…

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

and Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Bianca shocked photographers when she dropped her fur coat and revealed she was wearing nothing but a completely sheer bodystocking.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

SMH.

More looks on the flip.

If you thought Bianca Censori’s Grammys look was the most shocking of the night, you were wrong.

2025 Grammys

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Jaden Smith wore a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and a black headpiece created in the shape of a castle.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

PEOPLE reports that the headpiece was created by Abodi in the style of a Transylvanian castle.

“The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori,” the design team captioned photos of the look.

What an….interesting choice.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

As for his sister Willow, she wore something more traditional.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The singer donned a black bra, hot pants and a coat.

2025 Grammys

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

