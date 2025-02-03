Grammys Red Carpet: Whose Look Is Your Fave?
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Grammys?
The 67th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.
Per the usual, Victoria Monét stunned at the ceremony. The stunning songstress bared her baaaawdy in a mint green Oude Waag gown.
She also posed for a pic with Muni Long, who stunned in navy blue.
Also seen on the scene was Cardi B.
Newly single Belclais kept it classy in a Roberto Cavalli gown with ombre nails and a chic old Hollywood glam hairstyle.
Looking gorgeous, Cardi!
Cardi’s collaborator Latto wore an all-white Alexander Vauthier gown.
The ClayCo rapper accessorized with bling and a fur coat…
and kept her hair and makeup simple.
GloRilla rocked the red carpet in a golden gown by Lena Berisha.
Yeah, Glo!
The Memphis hitmaker also posed alongside Latto and Busta Rhymes on the carpet.
Another style standout was Coco Jones in a curve-caressing Defaience gown.
Also spotted on the carpet was first-time Grammy winner Doechii.
Before winning the Grammy award for Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heals, Doechii walked the carpet in Thom Browne.
Later, while emotionally accepting her award, she noted that only three women had won the category: herself, Lauryn Hill, and Cardi B.
“I don’t wanna make this long, but this category was introduced in 1989. And two women have won — three women have won — Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii,” said the Tampa, Florida rapper.
“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me I would be rewarded. And I have to thank God.”
She continued,
“There’s so many people out there who probably don’t know who I am. I am. I call myself the swamp Princess because I’m from Tampa, Florida.”
“There’s so much culture in Tampa. Whenever people think about Florida, they only think about like Miami. But Tampa has so much talent. Labels go to Tampa. There’s talent there.”
She later hit the stage and put on a SHOW!
Congrats, Doechii!!
It was couples night for some Grammys attendees like Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.
Alicia wore an intricate Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and gown before accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.
While accepting her award, Alicia clapped back at Trump’s anti-DEI policies.
“DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift,” said Alicia. “And the more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all.”
“It’s so beautiful,” she added. “Keep showing up with compassion, with empathy, what I call soul care.”
On the carpet, it was also couples night for Love Island winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham…
and Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Bianca shocked photographers when she dropped her fur coat and revealed she was wearing nothing but a completely sheer bodystocking.
SMH.
If you thought Bianca Censori’s Grammys look was the most shocking of the night, you were wrong.
Jaden Smith wore a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and a black headpiece created in the shape of a castle.
PEOPLE reports that the headpiece was created by Abodi in the style of a Transylvanian castle.
“The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori,” the design team captioned photos of the look.
What an….interesting choice.
As for his sister Willow, she wore something more traditional.
The singer donned a black bra, hot pants and a coat.
