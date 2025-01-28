The ‘B’ Stands For Butt Crack? Cardi B Shares NSFW Photo To Prove She Got Her Copious Cake Crack Double Diamond Pierced

Cardi B is a celebrity who likes to share anything and everything with her fanbase, even when they might not want to know.

The “Please Me” rapper is no stranger to doing something out of the ordinary; this week, she’s showing off her latest body modification. On Monday, Jan. 27, Cardi took to X to announce that she got another piercing, revealing a location that had a lot of fans questioning how it was possible.

“Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭,” Cardi wrote on the social media platform, sparking a bunch of confused replies from fans.

“Yo Cardi, what does this even mean?” one follower asked. “On God, that is not a thing! 🤣” Another added, “Lmao no way!! Post a pic!!”

For better or for worse, the former Love & Hip Hop star was ready to put her money where her mouth is, posting a cropped picture of a piercing on her backside.

In response to one fan who wrote, “photo or it didn’t happen,” Cardi posted exactly what everyone was asking for, adding, “Do I lie ?”

While this new piercing is definitely the most unconventional, Cardi is no stranger to getting jewelry all over her body.

Back in 2020, Cardi documented as she got multiple body piercings at home with her then husband Offset by her side. At the time, the rapper got three dermal piercings in her chest and one labret piercing below her lip, screaming and laughing through the pain the whole way through.

In 2023, a Los Angeles-based piercing artist posted photos to Instagram that showed the rapper’s new Monroe piercing located above her upper lip along with a few new earrings.

“Cardi B came by the shop and got some piercings from me the other day!” Pierced by Harrison wrote in the caption, posting a photo of himself with Cardi. “We did an awesome Monroe piercing and some cool ear stuff as well. Thanks for the trust!”

In 2024, she went back to Harrison for a few more earrings, showing them off in a TikTok video.

“I came in for one thing,” she joked in the video, displaying multiple new ear piercings. “Look what Harrison did!”

While it may have seemed like Cardi was slowing down with the more obscure piercings in recent years, it looks like that’s no longer the case.