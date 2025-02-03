Petty King Kendrick Lamar Accepts Multiple Grammys For ‘Not Like ﻿Us’ In A ﻿Canadian Tuxedo, Taylor Swift Gleefully Chants ‘Sweep!’ From The Crowd

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the course of Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing beef with Drake, it’s that there is no limit to the “Not Like Us” rapper’s pettiness.

The Compton native made his return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday as the most nominated hip-hop artist this year with seven nominations. Lamar ended up taking home the awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance, all for his beloved Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

To accept the wins that were presented during the evening ceremony, Kendrick took the stage in a coordinating denim top and jeans, also known as a Canadian tuxedo. While some might say that his outfit was a coincidence, knowing just how much attention Lamar pays to every detail, his ensemble was almost certainly a nod to the Canadian rapper he’s been beefing with for the past year.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since [I was] a young pup,” he said during his acceptance speech. “Since I was in the studio, scrapping to write the best raps and all that. I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school.” After listing off several L.A. neighborhoods, Kendrick gave a special shoutout of the areas most affected by the recent wildfires: “the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena.”

One person in the crowd who was ecstatic to see Kendrick take home multiple awards was Lamar’s friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift. She’s always known to show some serious enthusiasm at awards shows, and last night, she did just that while dancing to Lamar’s song and even shouting, “A minor!” along with the rest of the audience.

She was also seen yelling “sweep!” when “Not Like Us” producer Mustard joked that they needed to “get the broom out” for the song, which took home every award it was nominated for.

Another Kenny collaborator, SZA, spoke to ET following her own Grammy win, telling the reporter that she’s headed to New Orleans after the show to prepare for her part in Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In response to her, Kendrick, and Doechii all winning Grammys on the same night, SZA said, “It’s like a family affair, it’s definitely a blessing, he’s so cool.” “I’m just happy to be here,” she continued. “I’m catching all these random W’s, I wasn’t even planning on any of it.”

Congrats, Kendrick!