CeCe Winans, Brent Faiyaz, Pepa, Cee-Lo Green, Angela Yee And More Join St. Jude Celebration Of Hope Weekend

BOSSIP has covered a lot of events over the years but the St. Jude Celebration of Hope is definitely one of the most important we’ve gotten to highlight.

Last weekend, BOSSIP Sr. Content Editor Janeé Bolden was in attendance as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital hosted one of its biggest signature events, Celebration of Hope. The weekend was filled with inspiration, warmth, and creativity in honor of the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® The seminar recognized the vital contributions of donors and supporters who have been instrumental in advancing their life-saving mission that emphasizes the legacy and lasting impact on their community. The seminar offered curated experiences for both new and long-standing partners, featuring a diverse mix of urban broadcast media, artists, music executives, community leaders, and content creators from various industries who engage with African American audiences.

Held on the hospital’s campus in Memphis, Tennessee, the seminar showcased the legacy and lasting impact of past contributors, the incredible patient stories, and families who’ve found community in St. Jude, continue to inspire present-day supporters, and engage future supporters to carry this important mission forward.

Our weekend began Friday with a tour of the St. Jude Research Hospital campus. We toured the hospital and visitor’s center, learning about the important work being done to save the most vulnerable of us all — children.

Our tour guide was a blood cancer survivor who had actually been treated at St Jude during her childhood. She told us that she was part of the St. Jude LIFE study and continued to receive regular monitoring well into adulthood. Passionate about the campus, she showed us around and introduced us to staffers and the facilities.

One of my favorite things I learned was that St. Jude was designed by a Black architect named Paul Williams, and the hospital’s founder Danny Thomas didn’t tolerate segregation in the facility, even though it was established in Memphis in 1962.

Later in the evening, we enjoyed a Cowboy Carter-themed kickback, complete with Memphis barbecue. So many people dressed up according to the theme, and we honestly had the best time for a great cause.

Saturday, during lunch we learned of the courageous story of a young boy who was nicknamed King of St. Jude. The child battled bone cancer for many years but kept his spirits high with humor and music. After more than five years with the illness, he finally went into remission, but unfortunately, he was only healthy for six months before the disease returned and claimed his life. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the boy’s mother shared her testimony.

Cece Winans closed out the lunch with a beautiful performance that lifted everyone’s spirits.

After lunch, we were introduced to a panel of kids and young adults, patients of St. Jude who had all been healed after being treated there. Once again, we were in our emotions but full of gratitude.

With a building full of media professionals, influencers, and talent, St. Jude also offered us access to their content row where we were able to do photoshoots and create content with the intent to spread the powerful message offered by the research institute.

Saturday night, I joined Angela Yee in getting ready. Her makeup was done by none other than influencer + comedian Destiny (@Desthemua) using Black-owned beauty brand Black Radiance Beauty makeup.

The weekend closed out with an incredible Sneaker Ball where we were treated to performances from J. Brown, Pepa of Salt’N’Pepa fame, and Cee-Lo Greene!

A time was truly had!

Did you know that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer, sickle cell, and other life-threatening diseases? St. Jude has been committed to researching, understanding, and improving standards for people with sickle cell disease and childhood cancer since the very beginning. In fact, the first grant that the hospital ever received was for the study of sickle cell disease in 1958, before the hospital was even built. More than 90% of patients battling Sickle Cell Disease are African American with approximately 1 in 13 Black babies being born with the blood disorder. With events like Celebration of Hope, St. Jude mission is clear: Finding Cures. Saving children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.