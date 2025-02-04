‘Style Kings’ Season 2 Premiere Clip: Justin Transforms A Basement Into A Cozy & Comfy Space

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive premiere clip, we see Justin transform a basement.

The style king helps a couple design a “comfortable and large” space but still “keeps its form and shape.”

Justin suggests painting the ceilings and walls a dark color, and after some pushback, he gets the green light to bring the basement to life with his vision.

“Because we have high contrast between light and dark, this basement does not feel like a small confined area,” says Justin.

Take an exclusive look below!

The Style Kings season two premiere is titled “Bringing People Together Through Style and Design.”

Check out an official episode description below.

Dedrick hosts his famous Customer Appreciation crawfish boil with the likes of mayor Andre Dickens, Terri J Vaughn and Jerry Stackhouse to bring “the camaraderie of the right friends” together. Justin connects with repeat clients Sion and Desney as they put the finishing touches on a basement space conducive for the whole family to connect and spend time together.

aspire TV’s Style Kings season two premieres Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET!