Don Lemon Crushes Kanye’s MAGA Hat Amid Accusations He Spread Grammys Red Carpet Rumor—‘Get Your S*** Straight’

Kanye is back on his “Bully” again, just one day after shocking the world alongside his completely naked wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammys.

On Feb. 3, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer took to Instagram to accuse former CNN reporter Don Lemon, of starting the rumor that he and his 30-year-old wifey were escorted out of Sunday’s ceremony following their shocking striptease stunt.

“This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic],” the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker captioned a photo of Lemon smiling from ear to ear. “3 decades of innovating music and they a​​always KOONS like this,” the 47-year-old celeb added.

Don Lemon Clapped Back At Ye With A Quick Response

True to Ye’s style, the post was quickly deleted, but not before Lemon saw it and responded.

“First of all, Kanye … Ye, whatever your name is. I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere,” Lemon said in a video posted Monday.

Before signing off, the 58-year-old news reporter clapped back:

“Get your s–t straight. You, of all people, calling me a coon?…Negro, that ‘Make America Great Again’ hat must be too tight on your head.”

The Celebs Came Face-To-Face During A Brief Interaction At The Grammys

It’s unclear what sparked Ye’s frustration with Lemon, but the Chicago native appeared visibly irritated when approached by the news anchor at the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 2). Their brief interaction, possibly the shortest interview ever, saw Lemon asking when fans could expect Ye’s upcoming album, Bully.

Ye kept his answer short.

“Ye, I changed my name to Ye. Soon, this year, though,” he replied.

Then, Lemon asked the rap star if there was “one artist” he was looking forward to putting “on” this year, but the question didn’t sit well with the hip-hop icon.

“Give me a second. I’m focused,” the Donda artist said, before telling a member of his team that he didn’t want to do any more interviews for the night.

Ye Shared An Up-Close Of The Invisible Dress On Instagram

Adding to the confusion surrounding the controversy, Ye seemed to provide more context about the nude outfit his wife wore on Sunday in a post shared Feb. 4.

The rapper posted an image of an “invisible dress” that closely resembled the revealing look Censori wore at the award show. It remains unclear whether Ye is behind the bold and shocking design.

What do you think of Ye’s unsavory interaction with Don Lemon? Let us know in the comments section.