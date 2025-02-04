Entertainment

Marvel's First Family Shines In 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer

What We’ve Been Waiting 4! Marvel’s First Family Enters MCU Era In Retro-Futuristic Trailer For ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Published on February 4, 2025

What we’ve been waiting 4!

The Cast of Fantastic Four Trailer Launch at the US Space & Rocket Center

Source: David A. Smith/Getty Images for Disney

 

Marvel’s First Family is FINALLY in the MCU and faced with protecting Earth from a planet-devouring space God called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they’re forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Directed by Matt Shakman, the buzzy blockbuster also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

“One of the ways we’re making it our own thing is we’re not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there],” said Shakman in an interview with EW.

“There’s a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you’re making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, ‘Well, let’s just start this thing off on a completely new foot. So we are beginning after that.'”

In celebration of the teaser trailer debut, the Fantastic Four took over the U.S. Space & Rocket Center–HOME of Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama to (literally) launch the film’s inaugural teaser in front of a live audience.

Fans from around the world tuned in via a Marvel livestream to catch Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph & Ebon commandeer the countdown and launch surrounded by fans outside the National Geographic Theater.

The Cast of Fantastic Four Trailer Launch at the US Space & Rocket Center

Source: David A. Smith/Getty Images for Disney

 

Will you be seated for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters July 25, 2025? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter over the trailer on the flip.

