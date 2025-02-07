MarriedToMessiness: Dr. Heavenly Says Dr. G Pressed Charges Against Quad’s Boyfriend After Their Fiery Florida Face-Off

Another day, another bit of messiness from the Married To Medicine camp, this time via Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who alleges that Dr. Gregory Lunceford pressed charges against his ex-wife’s new boyfriend after their fiery face-off in Key West.

Throughout season 11, it’s been teased that Miss Quad’s new boo, King, would be seen (nearly?) coming to blows with her ex, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, during a Key West trip. And while we wait till Sunday’s episode to see what went down, Dr. Heavenly Kimes is spilling the beans.

On Thursday, the dentist was a guest on the Sharell’s World podcast and said that the tension seen between Dr. G and Quad in the last episode turned into a major issue between Quad’s new man and the psychiatrist. That moment is teased in the midseason trailer when King is seen charging at Dr. G as Phaedra’s new boo, Chiek, tries to separate them.

Heavenly told the Sharelle’s World panelists that things apparently got so serious that Dr. G went to the police. She also alleged that during a couple’s game of “Vibe Check,” Dr. G told his ex to “shut the f** up,” which led to the blowup with King the next day.

“Greg was silent in the group until he pressed those charges,” said Heavenly on the podcast around the 17:55 minute mark. “They came to that part yet, right? He pressed charges. King was getting 90 days in jail.” “They haven’t played that yet?!” she asked. “Yes, he pressed charges, I mean he filed a police report.”

There Was Mention Of Dr. G Going To The Police In The Midseason Trailer

As previously reported, the Married To Medicine midseason trailer teases that Dr. G may have filed a restraining order against King after their confrontation. When Dr. Eugene asks if he called the police, Dr. G replies, “Why wouldn’t I?!”

Take a look below!

Quad & King Will Discuss The Game Night Tension On Sunday’s Episode

Viewers will see Quad and her new boo speak on the tension that transpired during game night. According to Quad, she thinks her ex hearing that they have sex at least 15 times a week sent him over the edge.

“It probably is a lot for him to see me being happy and have a handsome man who’s young and strong,” says Quad. “Should I not be allowed to say those things because my ex-husband is here with his new wife?”

Quad thinks Dr. G and Sweet Tea “get what they got” by hanging out with her group of friends.

“They can’t handle the pressure,” agrees King.

By contrast, Dr G. said that he was upset that Quad was acting “superior” and as though she needed to “endorse” his new marriage.

He did, however, apologize to his wife, Sweet Tea, for yelling and losing his temper.

Ultimately, Quad thinks Greg was acting jealous and King thinks the whole situation was about past trauma.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock, will YOU be watching?