Pharrell Williams Pulls Plug On Musical Biopic

Pharrell Pulls The Plug On Movie Musical Starring Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae & Others, Offers Explanation–‘There Wasn’t A Path Forward’

Published on February 10, 2025

Pharrell Williams has officially pulled the plug on the musical biopic he had in the works with Universal Pictures.

2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The film, Golden, boasted an all-star cast including Halle BaileyJanelle Monae, Kelvin Harris, Jr., Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, and Anderson.Paak, had already been shot and was in post-production when Williams decided there was no path forward. It was slated to be released on May 5.

 

“When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned,” Variety reports Williams said in a joint statement with the film’s director.

“We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

It is rumored that the studio invested upwards of $20 million into the failed project and will absorb all costs associated with it never seeing the light of day.

 

All of the talent involved has reportedly been paid for their involvement. The project was meant to be a retelling of Williams’ childhood, much like his Lego movie release, Piece by Piece, in 2024.

Variety adds that Pharrell previously detailed the differences between Golden and Piece by Piece

“’Piece By Piece’ is about my life, whereas Golden is about a neighborhood that I grew up in. I’s a musical expedition set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach,” Williams said at the time. “It’s a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it’s so much more magical than that. It’s a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy.”

It seems that Williams and Universal Studios will continue their working relationship despite the film being killed on the cutting room floor, as he still serves as the musical composer for its large franchise, Despicable Me. 

