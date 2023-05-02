Heyyy Janelle
Janelle Monáe wearing Thome Browne at The #MetGala pic.twitter.com/AXM2sRNYX5
— Ryan Lowe (@ryvnlovve) May 2, 2023
We’re so glad Janelle Monáe decided to unlock her full baddie potential that was on full display at the star-studded Met Gala where she stunned in a see-through Thom Browne dress before stripping down into a barely-there baddiefit that immediately went viral across social media.
1942 Merlot 🍷 @JanelleMonae #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SgJAccc5iX
— BET (@BET) May 2, 2023
In a quick Q&A with ESSENCE, Monáe revealed that “Jamaican food and sex” were the secret to her stunning physique that continues to elevate her to elite baddie status in Hollywood.
Jamaican food and sex. HEARD you, Janelle! ✍🏾 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IVVtkShVxh
— ESSENCE (@Essence) May 2, 2023
Once she was done slaying the Met, Monáe dazzled guests at thee afterparty that brought out Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Yara Shahidi, and more to the top-floor Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line in NYC.
And yes, a timeeee was had at the buzzy bash where Monáe performed her latest hit “Float” and jammed to the hip-moving vibes provided by Kaytranada.
Sheee is Fucking fabulous!! @JanelleMonae killing it at Boom standard hotel NYC after party #metgala pic.twitter.com/caM3U34Iva
— Marc Bouwer (@MarcBouwer) May 2, 2023
Monáe’s latest slay comes a few months after she responded to a fan who compared her to the Monopoly man.
“Janelle monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” one user tweeted, eventually going viral.
https://twitter.com/gldnraes/status/1622452758027857921
A great sport, Janelle joked that she’s not releasing any new music since so many people wanted to laugh at her expense.
“35.7k likes?? No new tour,” she tweeted. “Hope it was worth it beloved.”
35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023
This got the fans going, prompting the original tweeter to declare mission accomplished.
“If my dumb jokes got people talking about how dope Janelle Monae is then mission accomplished,” she wrote.
https://twitter.com/gldnraes/status/1622807774362210306
Janelle replied to the fan’s tweet once again, this time, shrugging off the joke while giving reassurance that she was joking about no new music.
“Monopoly man?? You’re pretty and funny,” the singer tweeted.
Monopoly man?? 😭You’re pretty and funny. 😘 https://t.co/O0bJE8uocz
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023
Where does Janelle rank of your celebrity baddies list? Tell us down below and peep more hot videos/photos of Janelle’s buzzy night on the flip.
Florence Pugh watching Janelle Monáe perform at the Met Gala after-party pic.twitter.com/ZxBrrbiyMc
— Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) May 2, 2023
Janelle Monae hosting the Met Gala After 2023 at the Boom Boom Room in New York City is all I needed to start this month. pic.twitter.com/9FlGEXlxIT
— ️Pedro Oberto (@pedroobert0) May 2, 2023
I suddenly wish I was Janelle Monae pic.twitter.com/gLNCEoh9um
— Jel || SEELE HAVER (@raideilapis) May 2, 2023
