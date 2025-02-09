BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 9

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

PISCES: A brand new chapter wants to unfold for you but it appears that you are self-sabotaging and causing yourself unnecessary blocks, simply because you are clinging so tightly to the past. This will be especially true if you’re someone who has survived traumatic events but continues to replay them in your mind often- slamming you directly into victimhood. If this resonates, check out the Workout Witch on YouTube to help release these heavy emotions from the body and help you get unstuck.

RED FLAG: Beep! Beep! Shadow work ahead! This Leo Full Moon is gonna reveal some inner child wounding that you must attend to. The good news is that if you’ve been working on your healing — this will be a pretty easy event for you to move through.

Help boost your mood and the vibe of your home by treating yourself to a new plant or a fresh bouquet of flowers.

CANCER: Good fortune for you all at this time will be tied to your creativity. And no this doesn’t mean that you have to be an actual artist to be creative. Creativity flourishes in every aspect of our lives – from how well we manage a team at work to how thoughtfully we parent the young people in our care. Listen to some Sacral chakra meditations while sleeping to help open up your creativity and keep a notepad handy to take down all the juicy ideas that will be coming to you with ease over these next few weeks.

RED FLAG: Some of you are entering a life cycle of rebirth which often means you’ve got to undergo a “Dark Night of The Soul” which simply means that unhealed wounds will come up for healing. Don’t stress, just take good care of yourself emotionally at this time.

Always work to understand another's POV even if you don't agree with it. No need to kill friendships and relationships because you don't agree.

