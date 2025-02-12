Galentine’s Day Gift Guide: Sweet, Stylish & Smart Surprises for Your Favorite Friends

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

My Little Rosebud For those looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day with a lasting symbol of love and appreciation, a unique floral gift may offer the perfect touch. My Little Rosebud, founded by Mika Simpson, has quickly become a go-to for preserved rose arrangements that last for years without maintenance. Among the shop’s standout offerings is its preserved rose collection, an ideal gift for Galentine’s Day. “They last for about a year to three years. No need for care, no water. They’re a very gorgeous gift or even something elegant that you can put into your home… It’d be great for Galentine’s Day. It’s just a timeless gift that you can share with someone,” Simpson told BOSSIP. Simpson acknowledges that while not everyone enjoys fresh flowers due to their upkeep, preserved roses provide a lasting alternative. “So many people enjoy flowers, but they don’t really know how to care for ‘em or keep up with them. So this is a way that you can give somebody something that they can keep for a very, very long time and enjoy it,” she said. The most popular style among her preserved rose arrangements is the pink velvet box with white roses elegant white roses that would make an ideal gift for the gal you’re celebrating in your life. As a Black female entrepreneur in the floral industry, Simpson said she finds empowerment in her journey and hopes to inspire others. “It’s very empowering because there are not a lot of us in this industry… And so to be able to motivate other young women or women in general, telling me how much of an inspiration I am to them, telling me how much I motivate them, it makes me feel great, and it just makes me love what I do even more,” said Simpson. My Little Rosebud’s preserved roses are available for nationwide shipping, while fresh bouquets can be ordered through the company’s website or in person at 9244 East Hampton Drive in Capitol Heights, Md. SEE ALSO Icy Girl ‘Goaaaaaals!’ Saweetie Spotted Saweetly Smooching Soccer Star Jadon Sancho After He Tattoos Her Middle Name

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’

MILAGRO TEQUILA GALENTINE’S DAY COCKTAILS If you’re having a boozy Galentine’s Day with your gals, you might want to enjoy the “brighter side of tequila” with a bottle of Milagro. The brand reports that Milagro Silver is perfect for those who like things simple and classic, Milagro Reposado is the ideal balance of sweetness and spice, and Cristalino Añejo is an elevated option for the avid tequila drinker in your life. Sparkling Cristalino Ingredients: 2 parts Milagro Cristalino

10 parts Champagne

1⁄2 part Cointreau

Grapefruit peel to garnish

Method: Pour all ingredients into a champagne flute to combine and garnish with grapefruit peel. Nothing says I love you like champagne, and adding Milagro Tequila is the perfect way to spice up your date night. Prickled Pink Ingredients: 4 parts Milagro Silver

2 part fresh lime juice

4 parts pink agua de tuna*

Peel and roughly chop 5 prickly pears (green and/or red), add to a blender, and puree until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds and pulp.

1 ½ part agave nectar or simple syrup

2 lime wheel

Method: Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, pour into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel. This cocktail is perfect if you’re prickled pink with your significant other, a drink that is just as special as them. Milagro Spiced Hot Chocolate Ingredients: 3 parts Milagro Reposado Tequila

6 parts Taza Guajillo Chili Chocolate

Heavy Cream

2 Pinches Chili Powder

Chocolate Shavings Method: Pour all ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with whipped cream and chili chocolate shavings. Milagro’s 100% blue agave profile pairs wonderfully for a cozy date night that is both sweet with chocolate and spicy with a hint of chili. SEE ALSO Icy Girl ‘Goaaaaaals!’ Saweetie Spotted Saweetly Smooching Soccer Star Jadon Sancho After He Tattoos Her Middle Name

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’

Hpnotiq Hpnotiq is back and ready to be poured for Galentine’s Day. For the gals who enjoy a Pisco scour, the sweet Dragon’s Hpnosis featuring dragon fruit syrup, pineapple juice, and key lime will set off your Galentine’s Day celebration. Dragon’s Hpnosis

1.5oz Capurro Pisco

.75oz Hpnotiq

.5oz Dragon Fruit Syrup

.5oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

1oz Key Lime

1 Egg White

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Bitters design on fresh foam, red dragon fruit slice Instructions: Add all ingredients except egg white into a shaker tin. Carefully crack egg white into the opposite tin. Add 5-6 ice cubes and shake long and hard. Open the tin and fill it with ice. Short and hard. Strain frothy Cocktail into a coupe glass, shake out the last bit. Drip bitters to the top of the cocktail in circles. Run a toothpick through bitters to create a design on top of cocktail foam. Garnish with dragon fruit PAMA PAMA is a pomegranate liqueur that’s perfect for Galentine’s Day. PAMA Old Fashioned: Ingredients:

• 1/2 oz. PAMA

• 1 1/2 oz. Bourbon

• 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

• 3 Dashes of Angostura® Bitters

• 1 Dash of Orange Bitters Directions: In a mixing glass, combine all the ingredients with ice and stir until chilled. Fill a rocks glass with ice, strain the cocktail into the glass, and garnish it with an orange slice. PAMA Martini: • 1 1/2 oz. PAMA

• 1 1/2 oz. Vodka

• 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

• 1/4 oz. Lime Juice Directions: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon zest. SEE ALSO Icy Girl ‘Goaaaaaals!’ Saweetie Spotted Saweetly Smooching Soccer Star Jadon Sancho After He Tattoos Her Middle Name

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 For the tech gals on Galentine’s Day, consider blessing your bestie with our top picks from Google. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the ultimate Galentine’s Day gift for your music-loving (or consistently yapping) gal-friend. They feature immersive, high-quality sound, advanced noise cancellation, and a 12-hour battery life. We can attest that the sound quality is crystal clear and would make a great gift for your chatty bestie who’s always on the move, whether at the gym or just on the go.

They offer a sleek, portable design and a variety of stylish colors, including Peony, which is a beautiful shade of hot pink. Google TV Streamer For someone who likes to host a Girl’s Night, the next-generation Google TV Streamer is the ultimate Galentine’s Day gift for your binge-watching bestie! With a sleek design, faster performance, and an extensive library of over 700,000 movies and TV shows, it makes every watch party effortless. We know that you can stream from top apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video or explore over 800 free live TV channels—all in one place, with personalized recommendations powered by Google AI. Enjoy stunning 4K HDR visuals, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and easy voice search for the perfect movie night. Whether it’s rom-com marathons or reality TV catch-ups, this streamer is the key to unforgettable Galentine’s nights! SEE ALSO Icy Girl ‘Goaaaaaals!’ Saweetie Spotted Saweetly Smooching Soccer Star Jadon Sancho After He Tattoos Her Middle Name

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’