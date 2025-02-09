Bigotry Final Boss: Kanye West Maliciously Mocks Cassie’s Assault While Defending Diddy In Pro-Domestic Violence Rant

Kanye West‘s unhinged hatred is still going as he mocks Cassie’s assault and defends Sean “Diddy” Combs. His most recent rant on X, formerly Twitter, might be the worst of them all as the self-proclaimed “Nazi” mocks domestic violence and uses blatant antisemitic comments.

On Saturday, Feb. 8th, West posted a plethora of tweets in which he displayed all of his hatred. He began with antisemitism, posting the disgusting photo of Elon Musk using the Nazi salute. He continued by discussing his dislike for his children’s school, then asked which schools are better, “German or Jewish.”

He took a break from his antisemitism and moved on to domestic violence. He expressed he felt “they” were just trying to make an example out of Diddy.

“WHEN I SEE THE PUFF CASSIE VIDEO REPOSTED IT DOESNT CHANGE THE FACT THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF HIM LIKE THE GRAMMIES DID TO DRAKE,” he wrote.

Before continuing with his pro-domestic violence stance, he was sure to tell his followers that he would never sell a shirt with a swastika on it — because someone could be harmed for wearing it.

He then posted a photo of Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The photo featured a still image taken from the surveillance footage that showed the disgraced music mogul physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. In the caption, West wrote, “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

In the next tweet, he announced that he would sell “Love Hoodies” through his Yeezy brand. A closer look made it apparent that the hoodie was identical to the hoodie Cassie wore in the surveillance footage.

Kanye West’s Tweets Reveal Possible Dynamic Behind His Marriage to Biance Censori

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Kanye West came under fire for his wife’s outfit of choice. As previously reported, while West was fully dressed, Bianca Censori revealed a sheer dress that exposed her entire body, including her genitals. The “All of the Lights” rapper decided to defend Censori during his bigoted rant. He posted several photos of his wife in the “outfit,” complimenting her.

However, the tweets that came before have people concerned for Censori’s health and safety. In now-deleted tweets, West says that he understands how Diddy got to the point of abusing Cassie.

“When I [sic] man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage I empathize with both sides,” he tweeted. “Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency?” West said in a now-deleted tweet.

West’s tweets also displayed his homophobia. He tweeted the F-slur several times and even retweeted Andrew Tate’s tweet, stating that having daughters doesn’t mean you have to “start acting like a [F-slur].”

Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband’s rant did not end there. He continued his antisemitic and anti-black tweets, saying any Black person offended by a swastika is a “programmed slave.” Though the rapper has come under fire for bigotry before, he has seemingly reached a new low.