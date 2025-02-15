Diddy Files $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit Days Before Another Woman Files Sexual Assault Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in two new legal battles, one of which he launched himself. Diddy’s lawsuit is groundbreaking as he accuses several media companies of defaming him in the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. However, days later, another woman filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal, Peacock TV, and Ample Entertainment are the defendants in Diddy’s lawsuit. The filing accuses the companies of “falsely, recklessly, and maliciously,” asserting that Combs has participated in murder and sex trafficking. The court documents referred to comments from Al B. Sure and Rodney Jones, but the lawsuit did not name them.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy began streaming on Peacock’s on Jan. 14th. The documentary attempts to explore several of the allegations against the disgraced music mogul, but focuses on his involvement in the mysterious deaths of his former partner, Kim Porter. The film also discussed Al B. Sure’s attempted murder and Biggie, Heavy D, and Andre Harrell‘s deaths.

Regarding the lawsuit, Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff said that the media companies “made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism.”

“Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé, Defendants maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies in ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.’ In the purported documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors – knowing that there is no evidence to support them. In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Combs brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants accountable for the extraordinary damage their reckless statements have caused,” she added.

Variety also states the lawsuit points out that the documentary’s executive producer, Ari Mark, admitted to the film being a “rush job because of competing documentaries on the same subject.”

New Sexual Assault Case Filed Days After Diddy’s $100 Million Lawsuit

According to PEOPLE, another woman, who elected to remain anonymous, has filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexually assaulting her after a party in 1999. The filing reveals that the plaintiff was a 23-year-old model at the time of the alleged assault.

On the night in question, she was a promotional employee when she attended a party hosted by Combs. She was allegedly introduced to Combs, who later invited her to his home so she wouldn’t have to catch a train. However, the woman claims she informed him that she was married, and he promised there would be no “inappropriate conduct.”

The complaint states that the woman eventually agreed, but on the car ride to his house, she began to feel drowsy and concluded she may have been drugged. As a result, she tried to text the address to her husband, noticing the address on the mail left in the car. She claims as she tried to contact her husband, the driver moved the pieces of mail so she couldn’t see them.

Once they arrived at his house, the anonymous woman alleged that Diddy tried to get her to drink more and made “unwanted physical advances.” The filing stated that she reminded Combs she is married and revealed that she texted her husband the address. Nevertheless, Combs groped her and began to use his fingers for penetration. She alleges this went on for at least four hours.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ attorneys said, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”