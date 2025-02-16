Kaptivating Kash Doll Dazzles, Dominates, & Delivers At Center Stage [Exclusive]

Detroit’s finest, Kash Doll, made it clear that she’s “Rich Off Rap” and here to stay as she lit up Center Stage Atlanta.

On Saturday as part of her “The Last Doll Tour,” Kash Doll did her thing, performing filled with high energy, audience interaction, and a string of hits from her The Last Doll album.

I attended the show for BOSSIP, experiencing everything from backstage access to an exclusive interview with Diamonique Taylor (@callmemuchiee_), one of her solo dancers. I am so honored to leave a 1000/10 review. How’d we used to say it back in the day? #BrokeMyScale.

Shantel May Sets the Tone Before Kash Doll Hits the Stage

The night began with Shantel May, who opened the show with her soulful vocals and smooth stage presence, setting the perfect tone before Kash Doll took over.

When Kash Doll hit the stage, she wasted no time commanding attention, kicking things off with “Klarity”—a song dedicated to her baby girl. The performance was filled with emotion, setting the tone for a night where Kash Doll blended her personal journey with her undeniable star power.

Dollhouse Couture: Kash Doll’s Stage & Fashion Elevate the Show

Kash Doll’s stage design and wardrobe choices were just as bold as her bars. Her style is unmatched!

The stage was adorned in dollhouse couture, featuring bedazzled frames of the “10 Kash Kommandments”, glitter-studded wine bottles, and LED lights shaped like Chanel logos and Kash Kommandments, adding some spice to the performance as she used a silver staff to pint them out.

Her entrance was just as grand—she emerged from a life-sized Doll Toy Box labeled “Kash Doll,” instantly setting the tone for the night’s theme of power, luxury, and femininity.

Fashion played a major role in her performance, with Kash Doll switching outfits mid-show to keep the aesthetic fresh. She started in a silver sparkling bodysuit with off-the-shoulder straps, paired with matching boots that shimmered under the stage lights.

Midway through the set, after her second outfit change, she re-emerged in a pink sparkly-sleeved bodysuit, once again with coordinating boots, proving that her fashion presence is just as dominant as her music. A hanger holding her trench-length fur vest stood on display until she put it on for added drama, sealing her status as a hip-hop fashion icon.

Kash Doll Addresses Recent Twitter Drama: “There’s Only ONE Doll”

Right after delivering the opening track, she took a moment to address her recent Twitter exchange with Asian Doll, making it clear where she stands with the statement:

“There’s only ONE doll.”

The crowd responded with loud cheers, fully backing Kash Doll’s confidence. While it wasn’t surprising that she addressed the situation on stage, given the prior tension, it’s not typical for Kash Doll to engage in online drama, making this moment stand out. She didn’t dwell on it, though—she kept the energy moving and the focus on her music.

DJ Angel Baby Engages the Crowd Before “Love Myself”

Before Kash Doll performed “Love Myself”, her DJ, DJ Angel Baby, took a moment to engage with the audience.

She asked, “Who in here is single?” and acknowledged that Valentine’s Day had just passed the day before. The crowd reacted with a mix of cheers and groans, setting up the perfect moment for Kash Doll’s next song.

This led to a standout moment during the track when Kash Doll paused to ask the audience, “Do you love yourself?” Fans responded by lighting up the venue with their phone flashlights, turning the performance into one of the most electric and heartfelt moments of the night.

Lakeyah Joins Kash Doll for a Special Performance and Tribute

At 10:11 PM, Kash Doll surprised the crowd by bringing out Lakeyah, introducing her as “The Female Baby” and teasing that they have a couple of songs together.

The audience erupted as the two delivered a high-energy performance, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and reinforcing Kash Doll’s ability to uplift and collaborate with rising talent.

Before leaving the stage, Lakeyah presented Kash Doll with flowers and a bottle of “Ace of Spades” champagne, making it clear that she wanted to give Kash her “flowers in person.”

Speaking loud and clear into the mic, Lakeyah declared:

“She is the best rapper’s representation of a boss b*tch that get her own mfn bag.”

The moment was met with applause, solidifying Kash Doll’s influence and respect among the next generation of female rappers.

Fan-Favorite Hits and an Electrifying Setlist

She kept the energy high with “Jump”—which also happened to be the name of a specialty drink sold at the bar—and followed up with “Big One,” “Power,” “Comfy,” and “Fawk Em.”

She even brought out Lightskin Keisha to perform some of the songs that they’ve collaborated on as well!

Heartfelt Moment: Kash Doll Brings Out Her Son

The most emotional moment came at 10:19 PM when Kash Doll brought her son out on stage during her song “Baby Boy.”

She asked her son, Kashton, to say hey to the crowd, but he was acting shy. She laughed and said, “You’re a liar,” as he giggled off-stage about where she said is his hometown or Atlanta, where he was born.

The moment gave fans a glimpse of her life beyond music, proving she’s not just a boss in the industry but also in motherhood.

Kash Doll Reminds Us That Atlanta Is Her Second Home

Beyond the music, Kash Doll made it clear how much Atlanta means to her, telling the crowd:

“ATLANTA, I LOVE Y’ALL! THANK Y’ALL! I WOULDN’T BE WHO I AM WITHOUT Y’ALL—THIS MY SECOND HOME!”

The crowd erupted, solidifying the deep connection Kash Doll has with the city. She may rep Detroit to the fullest, but Atlanta has embraced her as one of its own.

And while her roots will always be in the Motor City, it’s clear that she’ll always respect Atlanta and continues to show love to this amazing and rich city that helps harbor musicians and mold them into moguls.

Diamonique Taylor Represents Curvy Dancers

Her dancers brought just as much fire to the stage, including Diamonique Taylor, a curvy performer who stood out with her moves and confidence. In an exclusive interview, she told me,

“Many dancers with my size don’t get this opportunity to be on a platform.”

Like Kash Doll, Diamonique is originally from Detroit but is now based in Atlanta. This mirrors Kash’s connection to the city that she now calls her second home.Her advice to aspiring dancers is to “keep going.”

Tuson Jewell Joins Kash Doll for a Viral Finale

To close out the night, Kash Doll asked the audience who knew all the words to her next selection.

She selected Tuson Jewell (best known as bestie to Ari Fletcher) to join her on stage for the grand finale, performing “For Everybody.” The entire venue sang along, making for a perfect ending to an unforgettable show.

Kash Doll Proves She’s Not Just a Rapper, She’s a Movement

The Last Doll Tour brought high energy, special guests, and personal moments. From bringing out her son to dedicating songs to her daughter, fusing music with high fashion, and showing love to her adopted city, Kash Doll made it clear—she’s not just a rapper, she’s a movement. Whether in Detroit or Atlanta, she’s that girl, and she’s here to stay.