You ‘Can’t Shame’ Shaffer! Ne-Yo Doesn’t ‘Give A F**k’ About ‘Womanizer’ Label, Debuts Matching Tattoos With One Of His Girlfriends

Ne-Yo isn’t a one-woman man, but he’s “100% locked in” with matching tattoos with one of his girlfriends and polyamorous life, telling critics: “I don’t give a f**k.”

Social media is throwing serious shade at the singer after he recently revealed his overlapping lovers. In a viral clip, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant dragged him as a “womanizer” who lacked “discipline.”

Complex reports that Ne-Yo reacted to the drama, saying he’s “So Sick” of the criticism about his love life.

The singer recently appeared on the Gold Dimes podcast to discuss the relationship ruckus. The hosts pointed out that many comments, especially from women, attempted to “shame” him. However, Ne-Yo had a cavalier clapback for the malicious monogamists dragging him.

“You can’t shame me unless I care, and I don’t give a f**k. I so desperately need the world to know how much of a f**k I don’t give about what they think, what they say. I am 100 percent locked into the reality that this life is mine and I’m going to live this s**t the way I want to live it,” he declared.

Ne-Yo has embraced the polyamorous life following a dramatic divorce from Crystal Renay, who put him on blast for juggling other women throughout their marriage. One of those women included his now-baby mama, Sade Bagnerise.

“It ain’t a secret to anybody that I, not too long ago, got divorced. I’ve learned some things since the divorce and because of the divorce, to be honest with you. It made me realize some things about myself that I kind of had an idea of, but wasn’t completely locked into,” he continued.

Ne-Yo reflected on how that helped him to live his polyamorous truth, which could have avoided a lot of the philandering fallout. “I don’t have to lie anymore,” he previously said on The Lemon Drop Show about freeing himself from monogamy.

Check out Ne-Yo’s full interview on Gold Dimes below.

The “Sexy Love” star probably won’t sign another marriage license anytime soon, but he confirmed his commitment in ink… and emojis.

Check out Ne-Yo’s viral matching tattoo reveal after the flip!