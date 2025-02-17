BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of Feb. 16
BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 16
Happy President’s Day! It’s time to plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store.
We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
ASTRO OVERVIEW:
This week’s transits tell us that we may find our selves in a heavy emotional and vulnerable state. On the 18th the Sun goes into Pisces which heightens our emotions and spiritual gifts while Mars finally goes direct in Cancer on the 23rd.
This double whammy of water power is great for staying in your creative flow though it does signal that all of us will be touched just a big by healing chaos.
Spend time in nature, use scared smokes (hello Sage) in your home, and practice mindfulness while these transits are doing their thang-thang!
Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.
More on the flip.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect