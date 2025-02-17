Good News

BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of Feb. 16

BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of February 16

Published on February 17, 2025

Happy President’s Day! It’s time to plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store.

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week’s transits tell us that we may find our selves in a heavy emotional and vulnerable state. On the 18th the Sun goes into Pisces which heightens our emotions and spiritual gifts while Mars finally goes direct in Cancer on the 23rd.

This double whammy of water power is great for staying in your creative flow though it does signal that all of us will be touched just a big by healing chaos.

Spend time in nature, use scared smokes (hello Sage) in your home, and practice mindfulness while these transits are doing their thang-thang!

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.

More on the flip.

