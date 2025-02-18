Alleged Two-Timing ‘Tweaker’ LiAngelo Ball Blasts Abandonment Allegations, Miss Nikki Baby Responds–‘We DO NOT Care You Left Me’

Basketball player and rapper LiAngelo Ball is swerving and bending the corner on his ex, Nikki Mudarris, who recently accused him of abandoning her and their children. The explosive allegations landed shortly before LiAngelo hard launched his relationship with new girlfriend Rashida Nicole, but the alleged two-timing “tweaker” says there’s more to the story.

In an interview with The Shade Room on Feb. 8, Nikki claimed that LiAngelo broke up with her, “packed up and moved out,” abandoning her just months after the birth of their daughter, LaNiyah, in December 2024. But the athlete-turned-hip-hop star called cap on the claims this week.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead tht sht rn,” LiAngelo, who performs under the rap moniker, Gelo, wrote after Hollywood Unlocked reported about Nikki’s accusations. “I love all my babies n that’s Mando. You don’t know nothing fr.”

LiAngelo, who also welcomed a son named LaVelo with Nikki in 2023, was pulled into the public court of opinion earlier this month when his baby mama not only accused him of walking out, but also claimed that she hadn’t heard from him since his abrupt departure and that he had cheated and gotten another woman pregnant amid the alleged fall out. According to Nikki, the rapper coordinated their breakup via text, a move she called “pathetic.” The former lovebirds were with each other for a little over three years before their split.

“We will co parent as peacefully as possible. And I told him if he was unhappy I wish he told me but who just walks out on their kids like we don’t exist its just so sad and hurtful,” the model and real estate agent told The Shade Room. “Praying for peace & better days.”

She also took to The Shade Room comments section to throw a little shade at LiAngelo after the rap star broke his silence.

“To clarify- we DO NOT care you left me, it’s the way you DID it, blatantly disrespecting the mother of your 2 kids, not caring about my mental health while I’m caring for OUR KIDS- or my postpartum,” Nikki penned. “In the last 3 weeks since we separated you have tried to see them twice, why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me, but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me. My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on, I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know…”

Rashida Nicole Clapped Back At The Abandonment Claims

Now, Nikki believes that LiAngelo is throwing his new relationship with Rashida in her “face,” which she says has been difficult to go through while navigating postpartum. On the same day Nikki accused LiAngelo of abandoning their family, the “Tweaker” rapper took to his Instagram Story to proudly flaunt his relationship with Rashida. The black and white photo captured him hugging up against the actress and model as they posed for the camera. A few hours later, Rashida also took to social media to call out Nikki’s abandonment claims, accusing her of “playing the victim.”

“1, people move on. Things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives… you don’t know what’s going on,” Rashida said in a video shared by 9 Mag on Feb. 9. “Half the time that lady don’t even have her kids. Let’s be clear, there is no abandonment over here,” she alleged. She also called Nikki “a racist.” “Stop posting about me. Stop trying to throw shade… just leave me alone.”

Despite all of the drama, Rashida and LiAngelo appear to be going strong. The couple recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together. According to a video shared by Rashida on Feb. 14, the hip-hop star surprised her with a ton of sweet gifts for the holiday, including chocolates, a Louis Vuitton bag, and a few goodies from Chanel.

Nikki Says She’s “Back Outside” Amid Her Breakup With LiAngelo Ball

Nikki seems to be embracing the single life once again despite the ongoing controversy.

In a video shared by LiveBitez on Feb. 17, the mother of two was seen dining at a restaurant with Black Ink star Fly Tatted Sky and a group of other women, enjoying food and drinks while her girl pals cheered her on for being “a bad b*****.”

“They ain’t want me back outside now,” Nikki shouted at the camera. “I went out for my best friend’s birthday, you guys. I have not been outside for, like, God knows how long. Just with my friends right now.”

