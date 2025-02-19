Coupled Up

Rihanna Speaks On A$AP Rocky's Assault Trial Following Verdict

Relieved Rihanna Speaks On Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Assault Trial Following Not Guilty Verdict, Praises God’s ‘Glory’

Published on February 19, 2025

Rihanna has broken her silence on A$AP Rocky’s assault trial while celebrating the fact that her boyfriend avoided jail time.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Rocky was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a Los Angeles courtroom. Rihanna, who showed up to support her man throughout the whole trial, went straight to social media moments after a jury reached their verdict following the nearly four-week trial.

“THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Rocky faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted of the assault, which stems from an alleged 2021 altercation with his former friend and collaborator, A$AP Relli. Upon hearing the verdict read aloud in court, the rapper immediately ran to his friends and family and leaped into his girlfriend’s arms before the juror could finish their statement.

In the clip streamed by AP, the “Diamonds” singer was seen firmly holding onto Rocky before the couple shared a passionate kiss in the wake of the ruling. Following the emotional acquittal, Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, showed the couple some love outside of the courtroom, calling them, “seriously the greatest people.”

“I said I love them, and I really do love them,” Tacopina told reporters. “And I got emotional in my summation because I care about them. This is one of the happiest days of my life and I’m happy for them that they’ve earned this and deserve it.”

Rocky joined in on the celebration by chiming in to call his lawyer “A$AP Joe,” prompting laughter from the crowd.

The rapper was charged with two felony counts in 2022 after Relli claimed Rocky shot him outside a Hollywood parking garage the year prior. Throughout the trial, he vehemently denied the allegations, with his legal team claiming the weapon Rocky had at the time was a “prop gun” from a music video that he carried for his security.

When they searched the alleged crime scene, police found no physical evidence of a shooting, though Relli reportedly presented shell casings to the police days later while claiming he collected them from the scene. Judging by the verdict, the jury didn’t find that evidence compelling enough to find Rocky guilty.

Rihanna was present at multiple hearings during the trial, even bringing her two children with Rocky, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, to the courtroom last week. Now, the family can rest easy knowing the trial has come to an end.

 

