Get Well: Lavar Ball Has Foot Amputated Following Severe Medical Emergency

Lavar Ball was once known as the brash, overbearing, slightly rude father of an incredible trio of basketball progeny who were set to take the sports world by storm. Ball’s introduction to the public was polarizing as some championed his love of family and unwavering desire to promote their business interests (Big Baller Brand sneakers didn’t exactly become the new Nike Airs but Lavar literally stood on business), and others viscerally recoiled at his audacity. However, he has since put aside his previous antics now that each of his sons, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo have found success in the NBA and and recently behind the microphone (are y’all finally ready to admit that Gelo’s song “Tweaker” is the middest mid?). While opinions of the Ball patriarch might still be based on that turbulent first impression, it’s very easy to have empathy for the man as he recovers from a life-changing medical procedure.

According to TMZ, Lavar Ball has had his right foot amputated in the wake of an undisclosed yet severe medical emergency. Neither Ball nor his family have made any public comments about the situation but photos of the 57-year-old post-surgery have surfaced online and he appears to be in remarkably good spirits all things considered.

Hate him or love him, Lavar Ball never appeared to be a man unwilling or unable to stand and face challenging situations with steely resolve. We sincerely hope for his recovery and continued health.