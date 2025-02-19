Sports

Lavar Ball has right foot amputated in medical emergency

Get Well: Lavar Ball Has Foot Amputated Following Severe Medical Emergency

Published on February 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

 

Lavar Ball was once known as the brash, overbearing, slightly rude father of an incredible trio of basketball progeny who were set to take the sports world by storm. Ball’s introduction to the public was polarizing as some championed his love of family and unwavering desire to promote their business interests (Big Baller Brand sneakers didn’t exactly become the new Nike Airs but Lavar literally stood on business), and others viscerally recoiled at his audacity. However, he has since put aside his previous antics now that each of his sons, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo have found success in the NBA and and recently behind the microphone (are y’all finally ready to admit that Gelo’s song “Tweaker” is the middest mid?). While opinions of the Ball patriarch might still be based on that turbulent first impression, it’s very easy to have empathy for the man as he recovers from a life-changing medical procedure.

According to TMZ, Lavar Ball has had his right foot amputated in the wake of an undisclosed yet severe medical emergency. Neither Ball nor his family have made any public comments about the situation but photos of the 57-year-old post-surgery have surfaced online and he appears to be in remarkably good spirits all things considered.

Hate him or love him, Lavar Ball never appeared to be a man unwilling or unable to stand and face challenging situations with steely resolve. We sincerely hope for his recovery and continued health.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

LaVar Ball Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESPYs - Arrivals

Ciara Slams Spectators Who Call ‘Corny’ Husband Russell Wilson A ‘Simp’: Have You Ever Been Loved Right?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close