Steve Smith Accused Of Sleeping With Social Media User's Wife

Mess On X: Former NFL Player Steve Smith Accused Of Cheating With A Social Media User's Wife With Raunchy Receipts

Published on February 23, 2025

Steve Smith Sr. hosts New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

X, formerly Twitter, has become a hotbed for foolishness and former NFL wide receiver, Steve Smith, experienced it firsthand on Saturday, Feb. 22.

While everyone was minding their weekend business, an X user going by the name Tony Martinez, decided it was time to put Smith on blast for an alleged affair with his wife. Replying to a video of the former Carolina Panthers player, the user questioned whether Smith’s own wife knew that he’d been having an affair. What followed was a barrage of posts with alleged evidence.

Among the “proof” of the affair were screenshots of steamy texts and a nude photo of Smith that were allegedly sent to the user’s wife. There was also a video posted in which a person alleged to be Smith took accountability for the affair and apologized.

“My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work,” Martinez wrote. “Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie.”

Social media users quickly got to work looking for Martinez’s wife on the team’s official homepage for the Marching Ravens—the largest musical organization associated with the NFL—but individual members are not publicly listed.

Smith spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after playing most of his career with the Panthers. He is still the franchise leader in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for Carolina. He has been married to his wife, Angie, since 2000 and the couple shares four children.

Martinez has since deleted his controversial tweets but did respond to users who suggested he leave his wife rather than further disparage Smith.

” For those saying divorce her. Yeah No s**t. For those saying looks worse on me. I ain’t got nothing to lose.”

Smith did not comment on or respond to the allegations. Bless the mess on X.

